Exporters Can Now Self-Declare Certificate Of Origin Under India-EFTA Agreement: DGFT

MENAFN - KNN India)The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) on Tuesday amended procedural norms to allow domestic exporters to self-declare the Certificate of Origin (CoO) under the India-EFTA free trade agreement.

The free trade agreement between India and the European Free Trade Association-which includes Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein-officially took effect on October 1.

A CoO is required to claim tariff concessions under free trade agreements, as it certifies the originating country of goods.

Until now, Indian exporters could only obtain this document through authorised agencies.

According to a public notice issued by the DGFT, a paragraph in the Handbook of Procedures 2023 has been revised“to facilitate exporters to obtain the CoO under the India–EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) through self-declaration, in addition to the existing system of issuance of CoO by authorised agencies.”

The move is aimed at simplifying export documentation and improving ease of trade for Indian exporters.

Earlier this year, the government upgraded its electronic system for issuing CoO to further streamline trade processes and support exporters.

(KNN Bureau)