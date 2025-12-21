Hyderabad Weather LATEST Update: Cool Morning And Gentle Breeze Throughout The Day

Get the latest Hyderabad weather forecast for December 22. Expect a chilly day with a mix of sun and clouds, a max temp of 28°C, and a min of 15°C. Read more for details!

Hyderabad is expected to have a mix of sun and clouds on Monday, December 22. The day will be mostly sunny in the morning, with clouds increasing later, and cold weather will persist throughout the day.

Max temperature: 28°C

Min temperature: 15°C

The maximum temperature will be around 28°C, while the minimum will drop to about 15°C. This brings a chilly start in the morning and a mild but still cool afternoon.

The real feel temperature is expected to be close to 28°C. Even with the sunshine, the day may feel slightly cool, especially in the early hours.

On Monday, the sun will rise at around 6:41 am and set at about 5:47 pm, giving Hyderabad just over eleven hours of daylight.

Winds from the east will blow at about 11 km/h. This gentle breeze will add to the cool conditions, particularly during the morning and evening.