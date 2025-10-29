India Plans $100 Billion Textile Export Push To Regain Edge Over Bangladesh And China By 2030

MENAFN - KNN India)India is preparing a comprehensive roadmap to make its textile sector more competitive globally and regain its lost edge from rivals like Bangladesh, Vietnam, and China.

The Ministry of Textiles aims to increase exports from $40 billion to $100 billion by 2030 through targeted reforms and innovation.

The government's plan will unfold in three stages - short-term (up to 2 years), medium-term (around 5 years), and long-term beyond that.

The strategy focuses on reducing costs across multiple fronts, including raw materials, labour, taxation, energy, logistics, and regulatory compliance.

It will also address manufacturing inefficiencies that make Indian textiles costlier than those of regional competitors.

Although India is one of the world's largest textile producers, it faces challenges such as high logistics and power costs, rigid labour laws, and lower productivity levels-20–40% below Bangladesh and Vietnam.

Bangladesh benefits from lower wages and duty-free access to key markets, while Vietnam enjoys smoother trade pacts and more flexible labour frameworks.

To address these gaps, the Textile Ministry plans to promote research and development (R&D) in smart textiles, sustainable fibres, digital traceability, and advanced manufacturing.

A dedicated committee has been formed to support innovation, design, branding, and start-up participation in the industry.

Experts believe that simplifying labour regulations, reviewing certain quality control orders, and signing free trade agreements with Europe could give Indian textiles a decisive boost.

The urgency is evident - textile and apparel exports grew just 0.39% year-on-year in the first half of FY26. With global buyers shifting toward sustainable sourcing, India's renewed push aims to secure a stronger position in the international textile market.

(KNN Bureau)