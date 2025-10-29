CSPD Issues 280,000 Digital Certificates So Far

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Mafraq, Oct. 29 (Petra) – The Director General of the Civil Status and Passport Department (CSPD), Ghaith Tayeb, announced the department has issued 280,000 digital certificates through the "Sanad" government application and its e-services platform since its launch.During his inspection of the main Mafraq and Salihiya and Subha districts' civil status offices, Tayeb stated the digital certificate project is "one of the key outcomes of the CSPD's digital transformation strategy."Tayeb added that this process has contributed to streamlining procedures, sparing time and effort, reducing congestion, and improving e-services quality.Tayeb also said the increasing demand for digital services reflects "citizens' confidence in the e-transformation system."On current plans, he said the department is working on developing additional e-services in preparation for a gradual transition to the "Integrated Digital Department" model, which allows the complete electronic completion of transactions.Tayeb noted the launch of the e-passport project is part of this "strategic" policy.Tayeb stated Mafraq Civil Status Department provides several offices to serve citizens across the governorate's districts, population centers, and northern desert regions.Since the beginning of this year, he said more than 101,335 documents have been processed, including 11,423 passports, 10,792 family registers, and 39,002 vital records certificates.The number of smart ID cards issued has exceeded 20,404, in addition to the archiving of 43,389 passport files in Mafraq, containing 1,595,193 documents, he pointed out.Tayeb stated field visits to the department's offices aim to assess employee performance and "smoothness" of procedures related to document issuance without any obstacles, in accordance with the laws and regulations governing the CSPD's work.On their goals, he noted these visits provide an opportunity to gauge citizen satisfaction on the current services and identify field challenges, which would "positively" impact service quality and the offices' overall performance.Tayeb called for an analysis of the key issues identified in the mystery shopper report for Mafraq Civil Status offices and the development of an action plan to address these observations.Tayeb noted the process to tackle feedback issues comes within a specific timeframe by training employees, enhancing workplace, and developing administrative procedure.During the tour, Tayeb met with Governor of Mafraq, Dr. Firas Abu Ghanam, calling for ongoing coordination and enhancing integration among Jordan's public departments in the governorate.The two sides indicated that this vision aligns with government directives aimed at facilitating services for citizens and improving the public service environment, which saves citizens time and effort.