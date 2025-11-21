'Amir's Visit Strengthens Doha-Kigali Partnership, Opens New Horizons For Cooperation'

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Kigali: Charge d'Affaires of the Embassy of Qatar in Rwanda H E Ali bin Hamad Al Aida (pictured), affirmed that the visit of Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to Kigali comes at a very important time in light of the rapid transformations taking place in the world at the regional and international levels.

He noted that it reflects the vision of Qatar in enhancing its openness to the African continent and expanding its partnerships with its countries in support of security, stability and sustainable development.

In an exclusive statement to QNA, Al Aida said that the visit also embodies Rwanda's status as a reliable partner for Qatar, and the keenness of the leaderships of the two countries to elevate bilateral relations to broader horizons within the framework of a partnership based on mutual trust, respect and common interests.

He noted that relations between Doha and Kigali have witnessed remarkable development in recent years thanks to continuous communication and the converging vision of the two leaderships, indicating that the current visit comes to push this momentum forward and enhance cooperation to more comprehensive levels, especially in the areas of development, innovation and investment.

The Charge d'Affaires highlighted that cooperation between the two countries has achieved tangible results in several sectors, including security, education, transportation, and aviation services, noting that the visit will witness the signing of new agreements that will expand the scope of cooperation and meet the aspirations of the two countries in the next stage.

Al Aida affirmed that the visit will have a significant positive impact on the course of relations between the two countries and will contribute to strengthening coordination and cooperation in all fields, thus consolidating joint work based on trust and mutual respect.

Regarding future partnerships, he noted that H H the Amir's visit marks a new beginning for more comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.

He pointed out that the new Bugesera International Airport project, currently under construction, is one of the most prominent avenues for bilateral cooperation, as its completion will contribute to doubling development aspirations and enhancing Rwanda's position as a regional hub for transportation and logistics.