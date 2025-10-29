Qatar Airways Holidays Launches Exclusive Travel Packages For FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Qatar Airways Holidays invites fans to experience another milestone tournament in the heart of the Middle East and North Africa

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Airways Holidays, the leisure division of the national carrier of the State of Qatar, has announced the launch of its exclusive travel packages for the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025, giving football fans from around the world the opportunity to experience the excitement of one of the region's most anticipated tournaments.

Following Qatar's successful hosting of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023, the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025 marks another milestone in the country's journey as the home of world-class football. The tournament will take place from December 1-18, 2025, bringing together 16 national teams from across the Arab world for a celebration of sport, culture, and unity.

Through these packages, Qatar Airways Holidays offers fans the convenience of customisable travel solutions, including return international flights with Qatar Airways, premium accommodation at 4- and 5-star hotels, and Category 1 or Category 2 match tickets for selected fixtures. Guests can tailor their experiences to cheer on their favourite teams, while enjoying warm hospitality, exciting local events and activities, and dedicated airport transfers. Additional information can be found at qatarairways/fifaarabcup25.

Privilege Club members can collect Avios and Qpoints on the flights and packages and have the option to save by booking with Cash + Avios.



Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, said:“Qatar continues to uphold its reputation as a world leader in connecting sports and hospitality. The FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025 will once again showcase our ability to bring the region together through football, while offering international fans the chance to experience first-hand Qatar's culture, passion, and excellence. Through Qatar Airways Holidays, we look forward to welcoming travellers from around the world to be part of this unique celebration and experience all the amazing adventures Doha has to offer both in and out of the stadiums.”

The FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025 tournament will showcase the region's best talent, representing a celebration of football, national pride, and the enduring legacy of the beautiful game in the Middle East and North Africa. The launch of the FIFA Arab Cup 2025 travel packages underscores Qatar Airways' commitment to promoting Qatar as a top-tier global destination for sports and tourism. By combining world-class aviation with unforgettable fan experiences, the airline continues to position itself at the heart of major sporting events that unite people and cultures.

Organised by FIFA and hosted by Qatar, the first edition of the tournament was hosted in 2021, with its second edition – the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025 - set to feature 16 teams from across the Arab world, competing in stadiums that made history during the FIFA World Cup 2022. The competition celebrates shared heritage and football excellence, further cementing Qatar's status as the sporting capital of the Middle East and North Africa.