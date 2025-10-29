Wheelock Family Theatre Announces The Second Show Of Its 2025/2026 Season: Annie

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Directed by Nick Vargas, Executive Director of Wheelock Family Theatre, this production will run from November 21 through December 21, 2025, offering audiences of all ages a joyful, heartwarming experience just in time for the holiday season, and an uplifting reminder that hope and kindness can carry us through challenging times.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of 1930s New York City, Annie shines as a timeless story of hope and heart. In the midst of the Great Depression, a spirited young orphan refuses to give up on her dream that“tomorrow” will always be brighter. When Annie's world collides with that of billionaire Oliver Warbucks, she discovers that love, family, and belonging can be found in the most unexpected places. Filled with unforgettable songs and boundless optimism, Annie reminds us that no matter how hard times get, the sun will come out again.

Nearly a century after its debut, Annie continues to resonate, filled with laughter, heart, and songs that connect parents, grandparents, and kids alike. Coming to see Annie together is more than just a night at the theatre; it's a shared moment of joy and connection that families will carry long after the curtain falls.

“The story's intergenerational appeal is especially powerful for Boston families today, as it sparks conversations about resilience, generosity, and what it means to look out for one another, values that feel essential in this moment,” said Vargas.

Featuring familiar and sentimental songs audiences know and love, including“Tomorrow,”“Maybe,” and“It's the Hard Knock Life,” Annie captures the timeless message that hope and love can shine through even the darkest times.

The role of Annie will be played by Sky Vaux Fuller, who returns to Wheelock Family Theatre after three years, having made her stage debut as Matilda Wormwood in Matilda the Musical, a performance that earned her an Elliot Norton Award nomination from the Boston Theatre Critics' Association. Since her Wheelock Family Theatre debut, Sky has appeared in American Repertory Theater's Evita, toured the country in the National Broadway Tour of Les Misérables as Little Cosette/Young Éponine, and most recently performed in The Goodspeed's South Pacific as Ngana.

“Annie never gave up on her dream of finding her parents, just like I never gave up on my dream of being an actress,” says Sky.“Her brave, hopeful and kind qualities I try to carry with me every day, and I feel so blessed to tell the story of such a beautiful character, who is confident enough to believe that the sun WILL come out tomorrow.”

As Boston's young people face an increasingly complex world, Annie's unshakable belief in“tomorrow” offers a hopeful lens, reminding youth that their voices, dreams, and optimism truly matter.

“Sky brings a rare mix of warmth, courage, and authenticity to the role,” said Director Nick Vargas.“Her Annie reminds us all that optimism can be a revolutionary act, especially now, when so many young people are searching for connection and belonging. Love and hope can light the way, even in our darkest moments, and that's a message our city's families need to see reflected onstage.”

The cast also features an exceptional lineup of talent, which includes: De'Lon Grant* as Oliver Warbucks, Shannon Lee Jones* as Miss Hannigan, and don't miss Gideon, a real-life rescue dog making his Wheelock debut as Sandy. Additionally, Pearl Scott* (Grace Farrell), Chip Philips* (Mr. Bundles & FDR), Cleveland Nicoll (Rooster Hannigan), Kara Chu Nelson (Lily St. Regis), Britt Ambruson (Ensemble), Brian Periera Colelho* (Drake), Max Connor* (Bert Healy), Asa Dupras (Ensemble), Allie Knupp (Cecile), Reese Krebs (Star-to-Be), Gray Oliveria (Ensemble), Melissa Paz (Mrs. Pugh), Firo Olivia Ridge (Ensemble), Maxwell Tate (Ensemble).

Orphans: Stella Centore (Duffy), Audrey Chan (Molly), Josie Mischelle Dixon, Maya Feldman, Kasia Greaney (Pepper), AK (Anna Kendall) Kovaz,, Bella Nevin, Livia Quist (July), Lola Rhoades (Tessie), Penelope Rhoades (Kate).

Understudies: Audrey Awad, Abby Bernard, Grace Etzkorn*, Elliana Karris, Maeve Kennedy, Todd McNeel Jr., Ray O'Hare, Melissa Paz, Kate Sheridan, Jackson Smith, Elena Talbot, Brandon Wong

Full Creative Team Listing: Nick Vargas (Director), Joy Clark (Choreographer), Jon Goldberg (Music Director), Ryan Bates (Scenic Design), Chloe Moore (Costume Design), Jessica Elliott (Lighting Design), Gage Baker+ (Sound Design), Sarabeth Spector (Props Design), Lisette van den Boogaard* (Production Stage Manager), Jolie Frazer Madge* Assistant Stage Manager), Becca Cottrell (Assistant Stage Manager)

*indicates member of Actors' Equity Association

+ Indicates member of United Scenic Artists 829

About the Director

Nick Vargas is the Executive Director of Wheelock Family Theatre, where he leads the strategic vision for the organization, advancing its artistic, educational, and social justice mission. As a director and educator, Nick has helmed numerous productions at Wheelock Family Theatre, reflecting its commitment to storytelling that fosters creativity, empathy, and equity.

Nick previously served as Wheelock Family Theatre's Interim Artistic Director and Associate Artistic & Education Director. Before joining the Wheelock Family, he was the Casting Director and Artistic Associate at Imagination Stage in Bethesda, MD, one of the nation's leading theatres for young audiences.

With its uplifting story, unforgettable songs, and message of hope, Annie! is the perfect way for Boston families to come together - to laugh, sing, and rediscover the power of optimism at a time when it's needed most.

About Wheelock Family Theatre

Celebrating its 45th season, Wheelock Family Theatre at Boston University is the greater Boston area's only professional theater offering a shared experience for the entire family. Founded in 1981, Wheelock Family Theatre's longstanding commitment to equity, diversity, accessibility, and inclusion has garnered recognition and awards at the local and national levels. The theatre's productions have served over half a million audience members, and Wheelock Family Theatre education programs have provided hands-on training to tens of thousands of students across the state of Massachusetts.

