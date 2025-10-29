Villas Plumbing Announces Rebrand To Villas Plumbing & Air Conditioning To Expand Services In Hutto And Williamson County

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Hutto, Texas, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hutto, Texas - October 29, 2025 - -

What began as a dedicated plumbing service in Hutto has evolved to meet broader comfort needs for homeowners and businesses in Williamson County, Texas. Villas Plumbing & Air Conditioning (formerly Villas Plumbing) has officially re-branded to reflect the addition of heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) services alongside its longstanding plumbing offerings.

Founded locally by Sean Villarreal and Rory Longino, the company has built a solid reputation for addressing plumbing issues - from sewer lines and water heater services to emergency 24/7 response. With the rebrand, the team is bringing that same service approach to HVAC work including installation, replacement, preventative maintenance and air-quality solutions.

"As we looked ahead to how our community's needs were changing, we realized that offering complete comfort services really made sense. We're grateful to our customers in Hutto and throughout Williamson County for trusting us with their plumbing needs - now we're proud to extend our support with HVAC services as well," says Sean Villarreal. "Our team takes pride in delivering the kind of reliable, neighborhood-focused service our clients expect. The rebrand to Villas Plumbing & Air Conditioning reflects our commitment to meeting more of those needs under one local roof."

In its plumbing wing, Villas continues to provide comprehensive services such as sewer and drain repair, water heater (tank and tankless) installation, remodeling and renovation plumbing, sump/grinder pump work, and gas-line installations. On the HVAC side, the expanded service list includes: air-conditioning installation and replacement, commercial chillers, smart-thermostat conversions, and full-service repair and maintenance of heating and cooling systems.

The leadership and staff emphasize local roots and community connection - a hallmark of the company's culture. As noted on the website: "Villas Plumbing & Air Conditioning was founded right here in our local community... dedicated to providing reliable, professional plumbing and air-conditioning solutions for both residential and commercial clients."

Why This Rebrand Matters:

Streamlined support for clients: Instead of turning to separate vendors for plumbing and HVAC, customers can now rely on one locally-based team to cover both.

Consistent service approach: The processes and standards that clients appreciated for plumbing work carry over into HVAC: responsiveness, transparency, and thorough workmanship.

Enhanced local service coverage: Based in Hutto, TX the business continues to serve residential and commercial clients across Hutto and the greater Williamson County area - now with an expanded scope.

Sean further adds: "We appreciate the continued support of our neighbors in Hutto and across the county. Being part of this community means more than just doing jobs - it means showing up, listening, and helping people get back to normal when plumbing or HVAC issues disrupt their day. We're excited for this next chapter and thankful to everyone who's been part of our journey." For more information about the business, their service offerings, or to schedule service, call (512) 434-4693 or visit their website at:

About Villas Plumbing & Air Conditioning

Located at 3333 County Road 119, Suite #12, Hutto, TX 78634, Villas Plumbing & Air Conditioning serves both residential and commercial clients with plumbing and HVAC solutions. Services include emergency 24/7 plumbing response, water-heater services, sewer and drain work, gas-line installation, plus HVAC installation, replacement and maintenance. The company is fully licensed and serves Hutto, Pflugerville, Round Rock, Georgetown and other areas in Williamson and neighboring counties.

