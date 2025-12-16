Azerbaijan's Role In Middle Corridor Offers Exciting Possibilities - UK Trade Envoy

MENAFN - Trend News Agency). Azerbaijan's role in shaping the Middle Corridor presents particularly exciting possibilities, Lord John Alderdice, UK Trade Envoy to Azerbaijan and Central Asia, said in a video message published by the UK Embassy in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

“I'm proud that we are deepening our cooperation to a strategic partnership, building on and going beyond decades of substantial economic ties and learning from one another,” he said.

According to Alderdice, it was a great pleasure for him to visit Azerbaijan for the first time in his capacity as the UK Trade Envoy to Azerbaijan and Central Asia. During the visit, he traveled across the country from the shores of the Caspian Sea in the east to Nakhchivan in the west.

“Over the past few days, I've had the honor of meeting with His Excellency President Ilham Aliyev, ministers, colleagues across government, and business leaders at the forefront of this relationship,” he said.

The UK Trade Envoy emphasized that the discussions were extremely productive and confirmed the shared commitment of both sides to deepen the partnership between the UK and Azerbaijan across many key sectors of their economies.

“This visit has shown me that there is so much more we can achieve together as strategic partners. I'm leaving with real enthusiasm and optimism for the UK–Azerbaijan relationship,” he added.