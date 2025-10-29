Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijani FM Attends Official Opening Ceremony Of Embassy In Oman

Azerbaijani FM Attends Official Opening Ceremony Of Embassy In Oman


2025-10-29 10:06:34
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29.​ Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov attended the official inauguration ceremony of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Oman, the minister's publication on X page said, Trend reports.

"I'm pleased to participate in the official opening ceremony of the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Muscat, Oman. This new diplomatic mission marks an important milestone reflecting the growing partnership between our countries.

We are committed to deepening our bilateral cooperation in the fields of trade, investment, culture and tourism, and opening new opportunities for the peoples of both Azerbaijan and Oman.

These steps reflect our shared commitment to strengthening political dialogue, people-to-people ties and long-term partnership," the publication reads.

MENAFN29102025000187011040ID1110264978



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search