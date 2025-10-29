Azerbaijani FM Attends Official Opening Ceremony Of Embassy In Oman
"I'm pleased to participate in the official opening ceremony of the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Muscat, Oman. This new diplomatic mission marks an important milestone reflecting the growing partnership between our countries.
We are committed to deepening our bilateral cooperation in the fields of trade, investment, culture and tourism, and opening new opportunities for the peoples of both Azerbaijan and Oman.
These steps reflect our shared commitment to strengthening political dialogue, people-to-people ties and long-term partnership," the publication reads.
