Weaponized groups collide in Libyan capital
(MENAFN) Armed clashes broke out in Libya’s capital, Tripoli, on Monday evening following the assassination of a senior military commander. Abdul Ghani al-Kikli, head of the UN-backed government’s Stability Support Apparatus (SSA), was reportedly killed in a firefight in southern Tripoli, inside the headquarters of the 444th Combat Brigade after "failed negotiations."
Local media reported heavy fighting and troop movements in neighborhoods such as Abu Salim and Mashrou. Witnesses cited by Al Jazeera said soldiers from the 111th and 444th brigades stormed the SSA headquarters, with gunfire and explosions heard across different areas of the city. The full extent of the violence and casualties remains unclear, though social media images appear to show several bodies, with Al Jazeera reporting at least six injuries.
According to Al Arabiya, militias from Misrata and other cities began heading toward Tripoli last week. The SSA, created in 2021 by the Government of National Unity, was tasked with securing the capital and addressing organized crime.
The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) stated it was closely monitoring the rising tensions and military buildup in Tripoli and the broader western region. UNSMIL called on all parties involved to immediately de-escalate the situation, avoid provocations, and resolve conflicts through dialogue.
Since the 2011 NATO-backed uprising that toppled Muammar Gaddafi, Libya has been embroiled in a civil war, resulting in a deadlock between rival governments in Tripoli (west) and Tobruk (east). The last major clashes in Tripoli took place in August 2023, leaving 55 dead and nearly 150 injured. In February 2025, an assassination attempt was made on State Minister for Cabinet Affairs Adel Juma.
