US Democrats to oppose Republican stopgap funding bill
(MENAFN) According to reports, US Democratic leaders announced Tuesday that they will oppose a Republican stopgap spending bill, cautioning that it could lead to a government shutdown.
"The House Republican-only spending bill fails to meet the needs of the American people and does nothing to stop the looming healthcare crisis," said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries in a joint statement.
"At a time when families are already being squeezed by higher costs, Republicans refuse to stop Americans from facing double-digit hikes in their health insurance premiums," they added.
The statement followed the unveiling of the 91-page bill by House Speaker Mike Johnson, which would fund the government at current levels through November 21. Johnson told reporters that the House aims to vote “by Friday” on the measure, which he said “will keep the government funded and operating at current levels while we continue all this work and doing our jobs and getting the remaining bills done."
Schumer and Jeffries also accused Republicans of following President Donald Trump’s direction after he reportedly urged GOP lawmakers to pass a funding bill without consulting Democrats.
