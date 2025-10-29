403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Pakistan Decision on Sending Troops to Gaza Still in Process
(MENAFN) A decision on whether Pakistani troops will join an international stabilization force in Gaza under a US-facilitated peace plan is “in process” and has not yet been finalized, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif said Tuesday.
“This thing has to be finalized, (and) it is in process. The government will take a decision after passing through the process, and I don’t want to preempt it,” Asif told media.
He emphasized that the administration of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will consult parliament and other key institutions before reaching a conclusion on the matter.
The plan, part of US President Donald Trump’s 20-point proposal to end the Gaza conflict, established a phased ceasefire between Hamas and Israel, backed by regional and international mediation, which took effect on Oct. 10.
The first phase calls for the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, a partial Israeli withdrawal, reconstruction in Gaza, and the creation of a new governing framework excluding Hamas, which includes a temporary International Stabilization Force (ISF).
Although no deployment specifics have been confirmed, Indonesia and Malaysia have pledged to contribute peacekeeping troops to Gaza.
Since October 2023, Israel’s ongoing war has resulted in more than 68,500 deaths and over 170,300 injuries, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.
“This thing has to be finalized, (and) it is in process. The government will take a decision after passing through the process, and I don’t want to preempt it,” Asif told media.
He emphasized that the administration of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will consult parliament and other key institutions before reaching a conclusion on the matter.
The plan, part of US President Donald Trump’s 20-point proposal to end the Gaza conflict, established a phased ceasefire between Hamas and Israel, backed by regional and international mediation, which took effect on Oct. 10.
The first phase calls for the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, a partial Israeli withdrawal, reconstruction in Gaza, and the creation of a new governing framework excluding Hamas, which includes a temporary International Stabilization Force (ISF).
Although no deployment specifics have been confirmed, Indonesia and Malaysia have pledged to contribute peacekeeping troops to Gaza.
Since October 2023, Israel’s ongoing war has resulted in more than 68,500 deaths and over 170,300 injuries, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment