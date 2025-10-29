403
India, Russia Join to Manufacture SJ-100 Passenger Aircraft
(MENAFN) India’s government-owned aerospace firm, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), has entered into a memorandum of understanding with Russia’s PJSC United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) to jointly produce the civil commuter SJ-100 aircraft, according to statements released by both organizations.
The pact, formalized in Moscow on Tuesday, represents a major milestone in India’s continuing quest to design and construct its own passenger aircraft for the very first time.
The Superjet SJ-100, a twin-engine, narrow-body regional passenger jet originating from Russia, is already in active service, with over 200 planes operating under 16 different airlines around the globe.
As per the new agreement, HAL will obtain the rights to assemble and manufacture the aircraft domestically for Indian clientele.
“The model is expected to play a key role in boosting regional air connectivity under the Centre’s UDAN scheme,” a HAL statement said, referring to a government initiative designed to enhance regional aviation links.
HAL emphasized that “mutual trust” between the two corporations has paved the way for this new Indo-Russian civil aviation collaboration.
The last comparable joint venture dates back to the production of the AVRO HS-748, which commenced in 1961 and concluded in 1988, the company recalled.
According to HAL, producing the SJ-100 within India will further strengthen Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Make in India’ campaign, which aims to advance domestic manufacturing capabilities and reduce reliance on foreign imports.
