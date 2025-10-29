403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Turkey, Jordan sign landmark economic cooperation agreement
(MENAFN) Türkiye and Jordan have formalized a new partnership by signing a memorandum of understanding during the Türkiye–Jordan Joint Economic Commission (JEC) meeting in Amman, attended by both nations’ trade ministers.
According to statements from the meeting, the accord marks a significant turning point in bilateral cooperation, paving the way for expanded collaboration in trade, investment, infrastructure, contracting, agriculture, health, culture, and tourism.
Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat emphasized that this was the first-ever joint economic commission between the two nations and described it as a milestone in strengthening economic ties. He noted that both sides had agreed to launch a series of new initiatives and programs aimed at fostering cooperation in priority sectors.
As part of the visit, Turkish and Jordanian business representatives, along with the Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEIK), took part in a roundtable discussion. Plans are also underway to organize a joint business forum in the near future to enhance private-sector engagement.
“We will sign many agreements on cooperation in free zones, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), organized industrial zones, standardization, education, health and scientific research, and agriculture,” Bolat stated.
He highlighted that bilateral trade between Türkiye and Jordan reached nearly $1.5 billion from January to September, showcasing rapid growth driven by mutual benefit and a “win-win” approach.
Bolat also mentioned that both governments and their private sectors are committed to working together on reconstruction efforts in Syria, the Gaza Strip, and the West Bank.
He further pointed out that the historic transportation route linking Syria and Jordan could become a vital trade artery, facilitating commerce and transport between Europe and the Gulf through Türkiye, Syria, and Jordan before looping back to Europe.
According to statements from the meeting, the accord marks a significant turning point in bilateral cooperation, paving the way for expanded collaboration in trade, investment, infrastructure, contracting, agriculture, health, culture, and tourism.
Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat emphasized that this was the first-ever joint economic commission between the two nations and described it as a milestone in strengthening economic ties. He noted that both sides had agreed to launch a series of new initiatives and programs aimed at fostering cooperation in priority sectors.
As part of the visit, Turkish and Jordanian business representatives, along with the Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEIK), took part in a roundtable discussion. Plans are also underway to organize a joint business forum in the near future to enhance private-sector engagement.
“We will sign many agreements on cooperation in free zones, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), organized industrial zones, standardization, education, health and scientific research, and agriculture,” Bolat stated.
He highlighted that bilateral trade between Türkiye and Jordan reached nearly $1.5 billion from January to September, showcasing rapid growth driven by mutual benefit and a “win-win” approach.
Bolat also mentioned that both governments and their private sectors are committed to working together on reconstruction efforts in Syria, the Gaza Strip, and the West Bank.
He further pointed out that the historic transportation route linking Syria and Jordan could become a vital trade artery, facilitating commerce and transport between Europe and the Gulf through Türkiye, Syria, and Jordan before looping back to Europe.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment