Qatar Among Top Three LNG Exporters Globally

Doha, Qatar: Qatar remained among the top three LNG exporters during October this year. The global LNG exports reached a record high of 38.56 million tonnes (Mt), marking a 13% year-on-year (y-o-y) increase (4.50 Mt) - the largest annual increment since April 2019. Both Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) and non-GECF countries contributed to the surge, offsetting a decline in LNG re-exports.

From January to October 2025, cumulative global LNG exports rose sharply by 5.5% y-o-y (18.78 Mt), reaching 357.98 Mt.

The increase was primarily driven by non-GECF countries, while GECF Member Countries also contributed to a lesser extent, according to a recent report by GECF.

Over the same period, LNG re-exports declined slightly. The share of LNG exports from GECF and non-GECF countries increased from 45.3% and 53.7% in October last year to 45.4% and 54.5% in October 2025, respectively. In contrast, the share of LNG re-exports dropped significantly, from 1.0% to just 0.1%. The US, Qatar and Australia remained the top three LNG exporters during the month, it noted.

In October this year, LNG exports from GECF Member and Observer Countries surged by 13% y-o-y (2.06 Mt) to reach 17.50 Mt-the highest level since March 2025 and a record for the month. This growth was primarily driven by higher exports from Algeria, Angola, Egypt, Mauritania, Nigeria, Qatar, Russia, Senegal, and Trinidad and Tobago, which more than offset the decline in exports from UAE.

It further noted that in Angola, Egypt, Nigeria, and Trinidad and Tobago, the increase was attributed to greater feed gas availability. In Mauritania and Senegal, LNG exports rose due to the ramp-up of production at the GTA FLNG 1 facility, which is jointly developed by both countries.

Algeria and Qatar's exports increased due to reduced maintenance activity at the Arzew and Ras Laffan LNG complexes, respectively, compared to the same period last year. In Russia, stronger exports were supported by higher output from the Arctic LNG 2 and Yamal LNG projects. Conversely, the decline in LNG exports from UAE was the result of ongoing maintenance work.

Between January and October 2025, cumulative LNG exports from GECF Member Countries rose by 1.3% year-on-year (2.07 Mt) to reach 161.09 Mt.

Meanwhile LNG exports from non-GECF countries reached a record high of 21.02 Mt, marking a significant y-o-y increase of 15% (2.73 Mt). The US was the primary driver of this surge, with Canada contributing to a lesser extent. These gains offset a decline in exports from Australia and Indonesia.

The LNG imports in the MENA region in the review period continued their upward momentum, soaring by 87% y-o-y (0.98 Mt) to reach 2.11 Mt. The surge was led by Egypt, where lower domestic gas production sustained strong LNG import demand. Between January and October 2025, aggregated LNG imports in the MENA region jumped by 62% (6.19 Mt) y-o-y to 16.14 Mt and is on track to reach a record high.