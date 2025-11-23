Moci Undersecretary Attends International Ministerial Meeting

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Undersecretary of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI), H E Mohammed bin Hassan Al-Maliki, participated in the 2025 Kimberley Process Plenary ministerial meeting held in Dubai.

The meeting brought together ministers and senior officials from around the world to discuss adopting a more robust international framework that promotes integrity and transparency in the global diamond trade.

The participants examined proposals to broaden the definition of“conflict-diamond” to strengthen regulatory effectiveness, enhance consumer confidence, and safeguard the welfare of diamond-producing communities.

In his remarks, H E Al-Maliki reaffirmed Qatar's commitment to ethical and responsible international trade, underscoring the importance of international cooperation to ensure that natural resources contribute to stability, sustainable development, and the welfare of communities worldwide.

He noted that the initiative represents an essential step towards modernising global diamond trade governance amid current economic and geopolitical developments.

He further highlighted Qatar's support for measures that promote ethical practices, establish clear standards, and reinforce accountability along the value chain.

Qatar's participation in the ministerial meeting underscores its firm commitment to advancing trade practices grounded in ethics, transparency, and responsibility towards future generations.