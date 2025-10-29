403
Turkey urges truce in Sudan's El-Fasher
(MENAFN) Türkiye has called for an immediate end to the fighting in the Sudanese city of El-Fasher and nearby regions, expressing serious concern over the escalating violence.
In a statement released Tuesday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry appealed for safe and unhindered humanitarian access, protection of civilians, and an immediate cessation of hostilities in the conflict-torn area.
According to the ministry, Ankara is closely monitoring the situation in Sudan and shares the positions expressed by regional organizations regarding the crisis. It strongly condemned the atrocities targeting civilians in El-Fasher, which was seized by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) over the weekend.
Reaffirming its commitment to Sudan’s unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, the ministry emphasized that dialogue and negotiation are essential to achieving a lasting resolution to the conflict.
The fighting between Sudan’s military and the RSF, which erupted in April 2023, has led to the deaths of thousands and displaced more than 14 million people, deepening one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.
