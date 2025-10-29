403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Pakistan’s Defense chief says nation considers sending troops to Gaza
(MENAFN) The question of sending Pakistani forces to Gaza as part of an international stabilization mission under a US-mediated peace plan remains under review and has not been finalized, according to reports.
“This thing has to be finalized, (and) it is in process. The government will take a decision after passing through the process, and I don’t want to preempt it,” Defense Minister Khawaja Asif stated. He emphasized that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s administration will consult parliament and all relevant institutions before reaching a decision.
The US-proposed 20-point plan, aimed at ending hostilities in Gaza, initiated a phased ceasefire on October 10, following negotiations between Hamas and Israel facilitated by regional and international mediators. The first phase includes the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, a partial Israeli troop withdrawal, reconstruction efforts in Gaza, and the formation of a new governing framework excluding Hamas. A temporary International Stabilization Force (ISF) is also part of the plan.
While no deployment specifics have been confirmed, Indonesia and Malaysia have committed to sending peacekeepers to Gaza. Since October 2023, Israel’s war in Gaza has resulted in over 68,500 deaths and more than 170,300 injuries, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.
“This thing has to be finalized, (and) it is in process. The government will take a decision after passing through the process, and I don’t want to preempt it,” Defense Minister Khawaja Asif stated. He emphasized that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s administration will consult parliament and all relevant institutions before reaching a decision.
The US-proposed 20-point plan, aimed at ending hostilities in Gaza, initiated a phased ceasefire on October 10, following negotiations between Hamas and Israel facilitated by regional and international mediators. The first phase includes the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, a partial Israeli troop withdrawal, reconstruction efforts in Gaza, and the formation of a new governing framework excluding Hamas. A temporary International Stabilization Force (ISF) is also part of the plan.
While no deployment specifics have been confirmed, Indonesia and Malaysia have committed to sending peacekeepers to Gaza. Since October 2023, Israel’s war in Gaza has resulted in over 68,500 deaths and more than 170,300 injuries, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment