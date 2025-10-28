403
KPC Chief: KNPC Plays Pivotal Role In Backing Economy
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 28 (KUNA) -- Deputy Chairman and CEO of Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) Sheikh Nawaf Saud Al-Nasser Al-Sabah said on Tuesday the Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC), since its establishment in 1960, has been a driving force behind supporting national economy and sustainable development path.
In a recorded speech read out during a festival held by the KNPC under the patronage and in the presence of Oil Minister Tariq Al-Roumi at Kuwait National Museum, Sheikh Nawaf said the KNPC took charge of local mining sector and the responsibility of developing it through its refineries leading oil industry in terms of smoothness, efficiency and techniques.
Commemorating the 65th anniversary of establishing KNPC coincides with carrying out the project of comprehensive restructuring of the oil sector aiming to boost cooperation and integration among companies affiliated to the KPC and unify efforts as part a developed action system, he stated.
This system is marked by operational efficiency and has flexibility required to be aligned with global changes in gas and oil industry, he elaborated.
Within the framework of this vital scheme, KNPC is seeing expansion in its operations and responsibilities, following the transfer of ownership of liquefied gas cylinder manufacturers to the company and taking steps to annex the Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Company (KIPIC) to the structure, Sheikh Nawaf noted.
Meanwhile, CEO of KNPC Wadha Al-Khateeb said the company is a main part in the oil sector restructuring scheme.
What the oil sector achieve is the result of continuous and sincere efforts over a period of over 65 years, she said. (end)
