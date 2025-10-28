Pakistan Closes Airspace Along Border Amid India's Large-Scale Military Drills

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Pakistan will close its airspace over border provinces on October 28–29 in response to India's large-scale military exercises in the Rajasthan and Gujarat states, Azernews reports, citing international media sources.

According to a statement from the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA), the airspace restriction will apply to both domestic and international flights operating over Punjab and Sindh provinces. The PCAA has advised airlines to exercise caution and consider alternative flight routes during the closure.

Earlier this month, Pakistan extended its existing ban on Indian aircraft from entering its airspace until November 23. The restriction was first imposed on April 24 amid heightened military tensions between the two countries.