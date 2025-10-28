Nick Jonas Wishes Niece Valentina With An Adorable Pic

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, Oct 28 (IANS) Hollywood singer and actor Nick Jonas decided to wish his niece Valentina on her birthday with a sweet picture.

In the photo dropped by Nick on his Instagram Stories, he can be seen standing with Valentina on the stage. While Nick is making a goofy face, Valentina is all smiles in the pic captioned, "Happy Birthday Valentina," followed by a red heart emoji.

For those who do not know, Valentine is the daughter of Nick's brother, Kevin Jonas, and his wife Danielle Jonas.

Earlier today, Nick's better half, Priyanka Chopra, dropped an adorable birthday message for her niece, Valentina.

PeeCee took to social media and shared a photo from what appeared to be a Jonas Brothers concert. The click had the 'Barfi' actress holding Valentina adorably.

The diva captioned the picture, 'You're pure magic, Valentina.' Wishing you the happiest birthday ever. Love you (sic)". She also tagged Kevin Jonas and Daniel Jonas in the post.

Believed to enjoy a close bond with the Jonas family, PeeCee is often seen attending concerts of the Jonas brothers and family gatherings with in-laws.

Earlier, Priyanka celebrated Karwa Chauth with her husband Nick in New York.

She even treated her InstaFam with a couple of heartwarming photographs from the intimate celebration.

Posing in a beautiful attire with a red dupatta covering her head, PeeCee was seen pointing to the moon with Nick by her side.

In another pic, she placed her mehendi-clad hand over Nick's face.

Their daughter Malti was seen occupied in her colouring book while Priyanka affectionately rested her hand on Nick's head. Another photo showed Nick helping little Malti with her drawing.

“Surprise!! Daddy came home for Chauth. In the middle of intense touring when he comes back home to make sure he spends Karva Chauth (sic),” she wrote the caption.