Incruises Receives 2025 Magellan Awards For New Public Website And AMP UP Initiative

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GUAYNABO, Puerto Rico, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- inGroup International proudly announces that its flagship brand, inCruises, has been recognized for excellence in the travel industry, earningThis marks thein which inCruises has been honored with multiple Magellan Awards.

“These latest awards highlight our continued commitment to evolving both our digital outreach and empowering our Partners worldwide,” said Michael Hutchison, inGroup's Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder.“It's rewarding to see our technology and marketing team's efforts recognized alongside other leading innovators in the travel industry.”

The Gold Magellan Award was earned in the Marketing category for its newly launched public website, which features a modern, intuitive design that more powerfully reflects the brand's mission to make luxury travel experiences more accessible and rewarding for people around the world. The new site enhances the user experience while delivering clearer, more robust messaging for both Members and Partners.

In addition, AMP UP -a global initiative designed to challenge and inspire Partners to expand their teams-earned a Silver Magellan Award in the Marketing category for its significant impact on community engagement and growing the company's unique referral marketing model.

“We are honored to be recognized again by Travel Weekly,” added Doug Corrigan, Chief Marketing Officer.“We are constantly striving to deliver messaging that matches our unparalleled offering and it's very satisfying to be recognized for the progress.”

The Travel Weekly Magellan Awards honor the best in travel services. This latest recognition reinforces inCruises' position as a leader in global travel innovation, further strengthening inCruises' reputation for excellence in travel technology, marketing, and Partner support

About inGroup International and inCruises

inCruises is a division of inGroup International and the world's largest subscription-based travel club. Since launching in 2016, inCruises has booked more than 600,000 guests. inCruises Members have access to nearly 200,000 cruises, hotels, and resort offers. inCruises Club Members earn Reward Points that they can use to save on cruises, hotels, and resorts on the inCruises website, which supports 17 languages.

inCruises is making a measurable difference in its Club Members' lives and provides a world-class business to its growing Partner team. inCruises Club Membership grows exclusively through independent referring Partners who can earn compensation by sharing the exclusive Membership advantages with others.

inGroup International is deeply committed to being a positive global corporate citizen and actively supports Mercy Ships and other humanitarian relief efforts. For more information, visit in and inCruises.

