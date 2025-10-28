Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Minnesota Man Gets Arrested for Threatening US Attorney General

2025-10-28 07:57:16
(MENAFN) A resident of Minnesota has been taken into custody after federal officials reported that he posted a violent threat on TikTok, offering a bounty on US Attorney General Pam Bondi, according to American media.

A media outlet stated on Monday that, based on an FBI affidavit, a tip received on October 9 led authorities to a video featuring Bondi’s photograph marked with a “sniper scope red dot” and the message: "WANTED: Pam Bondi. REWARD: 45,000. DEAD OR ALIVE (PREFERABLY DEAD)."

The post additionally contained the line: "Cough cough when they don't serve us then what?"
Prosecutors contended that the video represented a “deliberate threat of violence” rather than satire, citing the user’s mentions of anarchism and a link to “An Anarchist FAQ Book.”

Authorities identified the account as belonging to Tyler Maxon Avalos, 30, from St. Paul. Avalos reportedly has a criminal history, including a 2022 felony stalking conviction and domestic assault charges dating back to 2016.

Avalos made an appearance before a federal magistrate judge in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and was released on his own recognizance, officials confirmed.

