Tinka Announces Commencement Of First Drill Program At Silvia Gold-Copper Project
|Channel number*
|length m
|Au g/t
|Cu %
|Ag g/t
|Zn %
|Mineralized skarn zones
|1
|1.00
|0.36
|1.90
|11.7
|0.80
|2
|0.50
|3.00
|0.57
|8.1
|1.80
|3
|0.60
|28.50
|1.20
|19.0
|5.20
|4
|2.30
|0.10
|0.31
|2.9
|0.15
|5
|1.80
|0.12
|0.04
|1.0
|0.04
|8
|3.70
|0.14
|0.15
|1.6
|1.81
|9
|3.50
|0.49
|0.02
|0.5
|0.13
|10
|9.40
|1.05
|0.84
|5.6
|0.05
|11
|8.50
|0.02
|0.19
|5.5
|0.03
|13
|1.45
|0.55
|0.10
|0.9
|0.32
|Weakly mineralized skarn zones
|6
|5.75
|0.05
|0.05
|0.4
|0.03
|7
|2.50
|0.01
|0.01
|0.1
|0.01
|12
|2.50
|0.01
|0.09
|0.3
|0.02
* Refer to Figure 3 for locations
Of six channels collected at Area B over lengths from 0.20 to 6.2 metres (not tabulated here), the average grade was 0.03 g/t gold (ranging from 0.01 to 0.16 g/t Au), 0.28 % Cu (ranging from 0.01 to 1.52% Cu), 1.8 g/t silver (ranging from 0.2 to 9.1 g/t Ag) and 0.08% zinc (ranging from 0.01% to 1.50% Zn).
Structural controls
An initial interpretation of the structural controls of the mineralization at Silvia has been carried out by Tinka geologists using existing geophysical information, surface mapping and satellite imagery. Area A is interpreted to lie between two regional NNE-trending shear zones approximately 500 metres apart (Figure 2). Lateral shear movement may have created a dilational jog or 'pull-apart' which has controlled the location of a deep-seated mineralizing intrusion into the highly reactive limestones of the Jumasha Formation forming the skarns and gold-copper mineralization.
Area B appears to have been domed by the diorite and monzonite intrusions which have deformed the surrounding limestones and formed breccia and skarn. Intrusive dikes form a radiating pattern away from Area B. Exploration at Area B is at an early stage, and additional exploration activities possibly including geophysics and drilling are planned for 2026.
Figure 1. Regional geology map of Tinka's Silvia and Ayawilca projects with copper surface sampling and tenements
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
Figure 2. Simplified geological map of the Silvia Project Areas A and B
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
Figure 3. Detailed geology of Area A showing recent channels (blue) and past trenches (red)
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
Figure 4. Conceptual cross section of the skarn geology at Area A - viewing north
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
Notes on sampling and assaying
Channel samples were collected with hammer and chisel over continuous interval from outcrop. Samples were bagged in the field and sent to ALS laboratories in Lima for drying, crushing P85 < 2mm, and 250 g pulverized P85 < 75 microns. Gold was analysed by fire assay using 30 g aliquots and multi-element analysis by ICP using multi-acid digestion. Au assays > 10 g/t were re-assayed by fire assay and gravimetric finish. Cu and Zn assays above 1% were re-assayed by AAS. Standards and blanks were inserted at the laboratory.
|
On behalf of the Board,
" Graham Carman "
|
Further Information:
Stay up to date by subscribing for news alerts at Contact Tinka and by following Tinka on X, LinkedIn and Facebook.
About Tinka Resources Limited
Tinka is an exploration and development company focused on base and precious metals projects in Peru. The Company's flagship property is the Ayawilca zinc-silver-tin project which has substantial mineral resources of zinc (with silver-lead credits) and tin in separate zones. The nearby Silvia gold-copper project is the current focus of exploration drilling. The Company filed a NI 43-101 technical report on an updated PEA for the Ayawilca Project on April 15, 2024 (link to NI 43-101 report here ). Dr. Graham Carman, Tinka's President and CEO, has reviewed, verified and approved the technical contents of this release. Dr. Carman is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, and is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.
Forward-Looking Statements: Certain information in this news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively "forward-looking statements"). All statements, other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs and expectations of Tinka as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Tinka's management. Such statements reflect the current risks, uncertainties and assumptions related to certain factors including, without limitations: timing of planned work programs and results varying from expectations; delay in obtaining results; changes in equity markets; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; equipment failure, unexpected geological conditions; imprecision in resource estimates or metal recoveries; success of future development initiatives; competition and operating performance; environmental and safety risks; timing of geological reports; the preliminary nature of the Ayawilca Project PEA and the Company's ability to realize the results of the Ayawilca Project PEA; the political environment in which the Company operates continuing to support the development and operation of mining projects; risks related to negative publicity with respect to the Company or the mining industry in general; delays in obtaining or failure to obtain necessary permits and approvals from local authorities; community agreements and relations; and, other development and operating risks. Should any one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein. Although Tinka believes that assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein. Except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Tinka disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
SOURCE: Tinka Resources Limited
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment