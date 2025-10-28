Tinka Announces Commencement Of First Drill Program At Silvia Gold-Copper Project

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2025) - Tinka Resources Limited (TSXV: TK) (OTCQB: TKRFD) (" Tinka " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the commencement of the first ever drill program at the Company's 100%-owned Silvia gold-copper project. Key highlights: Commencement of drilling - the first ever drill program has commenced at the Company's Silvia gold-copper project in central Peru acquired from BHP in 2021; drilling is targeting high-grade gold and copper mineralization hosted by skarn and porphyry (Figure 1). Drill program to test compelling gold and copper exploration target - initial program consists of four diamond holes planned to a depth of up to 400 metres to test beneath outcrops of high-grade gold-copper skarn mineralization at "Area A". Check sampling confirms high-grade gold and copper - recent sampling by a third party has confirmed high grades of gold and copper in zones previously sampled by Tinka, with the best individual sample grading 28.5 g/t gold and 1.2 % copper over 0.6 metres (full results presented below). Favourable structural setting identified - gold and copper mineralization interpreted to be controlled by a favourable 'dilational pull-apart' between two regional NNE-trending faults. Initial drill results - first results are expected to be reported before the end of December 2025, with subsequent drill results to be reported early 2026. Multiple targets - Area A is one of multiple targets along a 4 km NE-trending orientation at Silvia. Dr. Graham Carman, President and CEO, stated: "I am thrilled to announce that a drill rig is now turning for the very first time to test the high-grade gold and copper discovery at our 100% owned Silvia gold-copper project in central Peru. The drill rig will be operating 24-7 until late December. Our team, with the assistance of local stakeholders, have done a fantastic job to prepare the site for the drill program on time and on budget. Silvia is a highly compelling, untested target in a world-class gold, copper and base metal belt, the notable example being the giant Antamina copper-zinc skarn deposit some 100 km along trend to the north. It is also noteworthy there are two other areas of high prospectivity for gold and copper at Silvia outside of Area A. Areas B and C will be assessed at a later stage in the exploration program." "The gold and copper mineralization at Silvia is associated with stocks and dikes of monzonite porphyry which have intruded a thick limestone unit (Jumasha Formation). Gold - copper mineralization occurs both within the intrusions and the limestone, forming 'skarn' with additional quartz stockwork veining. The skarn at Area A occurs in sporadic outcrops in the core of a high-altitude valley, with colluvial cover material or 'scree' in between. The presence of altered limestones in the periphery indicates a potentially large system. This initial drill program will be an excellent first test of the grade and extent of the mineralization." "Silvia has returned some impressive high-grade surface samples especially for gold, with sampling by Tinka returning up to 18 g/t gold and 12 % copper, while a continuous trench returned 46 metres at 1.9 g/t gold and 0.8 % copper, including 6 metres at 12.8 g/t gold and 2.7 % copper. The tenor of these results was recently confirmed by a third party, where, the validation channel samples graded up to 28 g/t gold and 1.9 % copper. We look forward to reporting results for the first hole once assays are received and interpreted." Technical Discussion

Gold-copper mineralization at Silvia

Gold and copper mineralization is hosted by skarn which occurs in sporadic outcrops in the core of an isolated high-altitude valley. Mineralization at Area A occurs over a discontinuous area of approximately 400 metres by 200 metres with widespread scree cover (Figures 2 and 3). The gold-copper bearing skarn is the main target of this initial drill program. There are two styles of skarn depending on the host rock: (1) Endo-skarn which consists of potassic-altered intrusive rock (monzonite) overprinted by a mineral assemblage including green garnet, pyroxene with later vesuvianite, chlorite and carbonate; (2) Exo-skarn consists of limestone altered to a mineral assemblage including green garnet, pyroxene with later carbonate and chlorite. Sulphides occur with the later alteration dominated by chalcopyrite, pyrite, and sphalerite. Quartz veining is noted especially in the highly mineralized intrusive outcrops. Minor magnetite is also present. Outward from the skarn, limestone is altered to coarse-grained marble or to recrystallised limestone that has abundant veinlets of calcite. Scree and colluvium covers much of the surface of the valley floor and steep slopes at Area A, so the full extent of the skarn beyond the sporadic outcrop remains uncertain. The depth of the cover is believed to be up to a few metres thick. First drill hole at Silvia

Drill hole S25-001 commenced on October 26th using a portable diamond drill rig. The hole was spudded ~15 metres beyond the known eastern limit of the outcropping skarn. The hole is drilling to the west (290 degrees) at a dip of 55 degrees. A conceptual cross section of the drill target with interpreted geology is shown in Figure 4. Validation sampling confirms previous high-grade results

In September 2025, a third-party mining company carried out a limited validation sampling program of the gold-copper mineralization in the skarns at Areas A and B, and these results have been made available to Tinka. Samples were collected along continuous channels or chip channels at various locations at Area A, with each channel between 0.5 and 9.4 m in length. The third-party did not sample the entire widths of previous Tinka trenches but chose to sample narrower intervals in different parts of the same outcrops. Each channel was represented by up to five individual samples with each sample between 0.3 and 3.0 m in length. Table 1 below summarises the full results of the continuous channels, which are plotted in Figures 2 and 3. Overall, the recent sampling confirmed the presence of gold and copper at Area A as previously disclosed by the Company (links to previous news releases here: Nov. 10, 2021, May 22, 2025 and Aug. 18, 2025 ). Of the channel samples collected from the mineralized skarn zones summarized in Table 1, the average grade (normalized to sample length) is 1.0 g/t gold, 0.43 % copper, 4 g/t silver and 0.4% zinc. The best individual sample returned 28.5 g/t gold, 1.2 % copper, 19 g/t silver and 5.2 % zinc over 0.6 metres. Table 1. Summary of validation sample results from Silvia Area A

Channel number* length m Au g/t Cu % Ag g/t Zn % Mineralized skarn zones 1 1.00 0.36 1.90 11.7 0.80 2 0.50 3.00 0.57 8.1 1.80 3 0.60 28.50 1.20 19.0 5.20 4 2.30 0.10 0.31 2.9 0.15 5 1.80 0.12 0.04 1.0 0.04 8 3.70 0.14 0.15 1.6 1.81 9 3.50 0.49 0.02 0.5 0.13 10 9.40 1.05 0.84 5.6 0.05 11 8.50 0.02 0.19 5.5 0.03 13 1.45 0.55 0.10 0.9 0.32 Weakly mineralized skarn zones 6 5.75 0.05 0.05 0.4 0.03 7 2.50 0.01 0.01 0.1 0.01 12 2.50 0.01 0.09 0.3 0.02

* Refer to Figure 3 for locations

Of six channels collected at Area B over lengths from 0.20 to 6.2 metres (not tabulated here), the average grade was 0.03 g/t gold (ranging from 0.01 to 0.16 g/t Au), 0.28 % Cu (ranging from 0.01 to 1.52% Cu), 1.8 g/t silver (ranging from 0.2 to 9.1 g/t Ag) and 0.08% zinc (ranging from 0.01% to 1.50% Zn).

Structural controls

An initial interpretation of the structural controls of the mineralization at Silvia has been carried out by Tinka geologists using existing geophysical information, surface mapping and satellite imagery. Area A is interpreted to lie between two regional NNE-trending shear zones approximately 500 metres apart (Figure 2). Lateral shear movement may have created a dilational jog or 'pull-apart' which has controlled the location of a deep-seated mineralizing intrusion into the highly reactive limestones of the Jumasha Formation forming the skarns and gold-copper mineralization.

Area B appears to have been domed by the diorite and monzonite intrusions which have deformed the surrounding limestones and formed breccia and skarn. Intrusive dikes form a radiating pattern away from Area B. Exploration at Area B is at an early stage, and additional exploration activities possibly including geophysics and drilling are planned for 2026.







Figure 1. Regional geology map of Tinka's Silvia and Ayawilca projects with copper surface sampling and tenements

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:









Figure 2. Simplified geological map of the Silvia Project Areas A and B

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:









Figure 3. Detailed geology of Area A showing recent channels (blue) and past trenches (red)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:









Figure 4. Conceptual cross section of the skarn geology at Area A - viewing north

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Notes on sampling and assaying

Channel samples were collected with hammer and chisel over continuous interval from outcrop. Samples were bagged in the field and sent to ALS laboratories in Lima for drying, crushing P85 < 2mm, and 250 g pulverized P85 < 75 microns. Gold was analysed by fire assay using 30 g aliquots and multi-element analysis by ICP using multi-acid digestion. Au assays > 10 g/t were re-assayed by fire assay and gravimetric finish. Cu and Zn assays above 1% were re-assayed by AAS. Standards and blanks were inserted at the laboratory.

On behalf of the Board, " Graham Carman "

Dr. Graham Carman, President & CEO Further Information:



Mariana Bermudez 1.604.685.9316

... Stay up to date by subscribing for news alerts at Contact Tinka and by following Tinka on X, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Tinka Resources Limited

Tinka is an exploration and development company focused on base and precious metals projects in Peru. The Company's flagship property is the Ayawilca zinc-silver-tin project which has substantial mineral resources of zinc (with silver-lead credits) and tin in separate zones. The nearby Silvia gold-copper project is the current focus of exploration drilling. The Company filed a NI 43-101 technical report on an updated PEA for the Ayawilca Project on April 15, 2024 (link to NI 43-101 report here ). Dr. Graham Carman, Tinka's President and CEO, has reviewed, verified and approved the technical contents of this release. Dr. Carman is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, and is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

Forward-Looking Statements: Certain information in this news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively "forward-looking statements"). All statements, other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs and expectations of Tinka as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Tinka's management. Such statements reflect the current risks, uncertainties and assumptions related to certain factors including, without limitations: timing of planned work programs and results varying from expectations; delay in obtaining results; changes in equity markets; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; equipment failure, unexpected geological conditions; imprecision in resource estimates or metal recoveries; success of future development initiatives; competition and operating performance; environmental and safety risks; timing of geological reports; the preliminary nature of the Ayawilca Project PEA and the Company's ability to realize the results of the Ayawilca Project PEA; the political environment in which the Company operates continuing to support the development and operation of mining projects; risks related to negative publicity with respect to the Company or the mining industry in general; delays in obtaining or failure to obtain necessary permits and approvals from local authorities; community agreements and relations; and, other development and operating risks. Should any one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein. Although Tinka believes that assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein. Except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Tinka disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: Tinka Resources Limited