Rangeela Returns To Theatres On 28Th November
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 28th October, 2025,National: The timeless melodic \'Rangeela\', starring Aamir Khan, Urmila Matondkar, and Jackie Shroff, is set for a grand theatrical re-release on November 28, marking 30 glorious years since it first redefined Hindi cinema in 1995. Presented in a 4K HD restored version with immersive sound, the release aims to rekindle the magic for longtime fans & introduce its timeless appeal to new generations. This new restored version will offer a much higher resolution with improved sharpness, clarity & exceptional image quality. Rangeela is restored & theatrically re-released in India by Ultra Media, under their Ultra Rewind initiative.
Directed by Ram Gopal Varma, Rangeela remains celebrated for its refreshing storytelling, unforgettable music by A.R. Rahman, and its stylish portrayal of urban dreams and ambition. The film\'s blend of melody, glamour, and emotional depth made it a milestone in Bollywood\'s evolution during the 1990s.
Speaking about the film\'s legacy, Ram Gopal Varma said, \"Rangeela embodied the spirit of aspiration, showing that ordinary people can also dare to dream big, and its success demonstrated that rule-breaking cinema is often the most unforgettable.\"
Adding to the excitement, Sushilkumar Agrawal, CEO, Ultra Media, added, \"For many, Rangeela is a nostalgic trip back to the golden era of Bollywood. With Ultra Rewind, we\'re bringing this beloved classic to modern audiences in a stunning 4K format, ensuring that its timeless charm continues to mesmerise audiences for years to come
With its dazzling visuals, unforgettable music, and timeless appeal, Rangeela promises to recreate the magic on the big screen once again as it returns to theatres across India on November 28, 2025 - exactly three decades after it first captured hearts nationwide.
Ultra Rewind is the new initiative from Ultra Media Group. Rangeela\'s theatrical rerelease is the second project under this endeavour. On July 8th this year, as a part of Actor & Filmmaker Guru Dutt\'s Centenary Year celebration, Ultra organised a Retrospective of his golden classics. His well-known films like Pyaasa, Sahib Biwi aur Ghulam, Kagaz Ke Phool, Aar Paar, Chaudhvin Ka Chand, Mr. & Mrs. 55 & Baaz were released in 4K restored format in theatres. Going ahead, Ultra Rewind will be re-releasing many other well-known films in various languages, both in restored & original formats, in Theatres in India.
