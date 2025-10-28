403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Sudan’s army chief declares army withdrawal from El-Fasher
(MENAFN) Sudan’s army chief and Transitional Sovereignty Council chairman, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, announced Monday that the military has withdrawn from El-Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, to prevent further “systematic destruction and killing” of civilians by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).
Speaking on state television, Burhan said military and security leaders in El-Fasher assessed the situation and concluded that leaving the city was necessary. “The leadership there, including the security committee, concluded that they must leave the city because of the systematic destruction and killing of civilians,” he said.
The withdrawal, proposed by the local command and approved by military leadership, aims to relocate forces to a safer area and spare the remaining citizens and the city from further devastation. Burhan emphasized, “This is one of the phases of military operations imposed on us as Sudanese people… the Sudanese Armed Forces will triumph.”
The RSF did not immediately respond. El-Fasher, a key humanitarian hub for the five Darfur states, has been under siege by the RSF since May 10, 2024. Fighting in the city, which began in April 2023, has killed thousands and displaced millions, as the RSF attempts to seize control from multiple directions due to its strategic importance.
Speaking on state television, Burhan said military and security leaders in El-Fasher assessed the situation and concluded that leaving the city was necessary. “The leadership there, including the security committee, concluded that they must leave the city because of the systematic destruction and killing of civilians,” he said.
The withdrawal, proposed by the local command and approved by military leadership, aims to relocate forces to a safer area and spare the remaining citizens and the city from further devastation. Burhan emphasized, “This is one of the phases of military operations imposed on us as Sudanese people… the Sudanese Armed Forces will triumph.”
The RSF did not immediately respond. El-Fasher, a key humanitarian hub for the five Darfur states, has been under siege by the RSF since May 10, 2024. Fighting in the city, which began in April 2023, has killed thousands and displaced millions, as the RSF attempts to seize control from multiple directions due to its strategic importance.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment