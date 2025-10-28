403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Japan, US ink rare-earth minerals agreement
(MENAFN) The United States and Japan have signed a new agreement to enhance cooperation in the production and supply of critical and rare-earth minerals, a move that comes amid growing concerns over China’s tightening export controls on key materials and chipmaking equipment.
The accord was concluded during U.S. President Donald Trump’s visit to Tokyo, where he held his first meeting with Japan’s recently appointed prime minister, Sanae Takaichi.
According to official statements from the White House, both governments agreed to expand joint initiatives “necessary to support domestic industries, including advanced technologies and their respective industrial bases,” and to employ “economic policy tools and coordinated investment to accelerate the development of diversified, liquid, and fair markets for critical minerals and rare earths.”
The leaders also endorsed a declaration directing their administrations to “take further steps for a new golden age of the ever-growing US-Japan alliance.”
Trump praised Japan as “an ally at the strongest level,” describing Takaichi as “one of the greatest prime ministers.” In response, Takaichi pledged to further deepen cooperation, calling the partnership between the two countries “the greatest alliance in the world.”
The U.S. president has repeatedly underscored the strategic importance of securing access to rare-earth resources worldwide, citing both economic benefits and the need to strengthen U.S. geopolitical influence.
Earlier this year, Washington signed a minerals agreement with Ukraine, described by American officials as a form of security assurance for Kyiv. More recently, Trump concluded an investment deal with Australia designed to challenge China’s dominance in the global rare-earth and critical minerals market.
The accord was concluded during U.S. President Donald Trump’s visit to Tokyo, where he held his first meeting with Japan’s recently appointed prime minister, Sanae Takaichi.
According to official statements from the White House, both governments agreed to expand joint initiatives “necessary to support domestic industries, including advanced technologies and their respective industrial bases,” and to employ “economic policy tools and coordinated investment to accelerate the development of diversified, liquid, and fair markets for critical minerals and rare earths.”
The leaders also endorsed a declaration directing their administrations to “take further steps for a new golden age of the ever-growing US-Japan alliance.”
Trump praised Japan as “an ally at the strongest level,” describing Takaichi as “one of the greatest prime ministers.” In response, Takaichi pledged to further deepen cooperation, calling the partnership between the two countries “the greatest alliance in the world.”
The U.S. president has repeatedly underscored the strategic importance of securing access to rare-earth resources worldwide, citing both economic benefits and the need to strengthen U.S. geopolitical influence.
Earlier this year, Washington signed a minerals agreement with Ukraine, described by American officials as a form of security assurance for Kyiv. More recently, Trump concluded an investment deal with Australia designed to challenge China’s dominance in the global rare-earth and critical minerals market.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Grok AI Identifies MGC And The RZ Ecosystem As A Safe Haven For Crypto Investors Amid Global Market Crash
CommentsNo comment