Highlights From Jordanian Newspapers Sunday

MENAFN - Amman Net) Jordanian newspapers today provided extensive coverage of a range of sensitive local and regional issues, reflecting the political, economic, and social realities in the country. In an article titled“Why Doesn't Jordan Send Its Forces to Gaza?” published in Al-Ghad, journalist Maher Abu Tair highlights the reasons why Jordan refrains from deploying any military forces to the Gaza Strip or the West Bank, limiting its role to humanitarian and diplomatic participation.

The author notes that the situation in Gaza is highly complex, and any military intervention could be interpreted as supporting the occupation or implementing international agendas, placing Jordan in the face of multiple accusations. He adds that the security chaos, the availability of weapons, and the presence of armed groups linked to external parties make any military intervention risky for Jordanian forces, especially considering the nature of the tasks that might be assigned, such as disarming the territory or engaging with Palestinian organizations, which could lead to serious political and security repercussions.

The report emphasizes that Jordan currently focuses on its political and humanitarian role by establishing field hospitals and participating through Jordanian representatives in UN teams to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid, while avoiding direct military risks.

On the domestic front, Al-Ghad also discussed expectations for the King's Throne Speech marking the start of the new parliamentary session, in an article by Makram Al-Tarawneh titled“What Will the King Say in the Throne Speech?”. The article suggests that the speech is expected to deliver reassurance to Jordanians, particularly regarding economic and social matters, and emphasizes Jordan's stability and resilience despite regional and domestic challenges. The King is expected to stress the importance of continuing political, economic, and administrative reforms, enhancing the role of political parties in parliamentary life, addressing unemployment, supporting the middle class and vulnerable groups, and linking education to the modern labor market and digital innovation. The speech will also reaffirm Jordan's firm stance on the Palestinian conflict, rejecting any attempts to undermine the Palestinian cause, while maintaining the Hashemite custodianship of the holy sites, reflecting Jordan's role as a trusted mediator in the region.

Regarding the relationship between the legislative and executive authorities, Al-Dustour reported on a survey about the relationship between the House of Representatives and the government after its first year, with an article by Amer Bani Amer noting a sense of“mutual reproach” rather than outright confrontation. According to the survey, 57.6% of MPs expect the relationship to remain tense, while 60% are dissatisfied with the level of coordination and communication between the government and the parliament. Nevertheless, 63% of MPs give the government a positive rating, indicating that the problem lies not in trust but in weak communication, highlighting the need for a regular institutional mechanism to redefine the relationship between the two authorities through clear meetings, communication committees, and balanced administrative and political methods.

From a social perspective, Al-Dustour also addressed traffic violations, general amnesty, and early retirement, noting that citizens feel anxiety and frustration due to harsh living conditions and the war on Gaza. This has led to calls for issuing a general amnesty covering some cases without harming others' rights, addressing traffic violations in a citizen-friendly manner, and reconsidering early retirement to mitigate its negative effects on citizens and social stability. The report emphasizes that the government has an opportunity to restore public confidence and provide citizens with a sense of hope and calm through urgent reform measures.

Finally, Al-Rai highlighted the profile of Lieutenant General Mazen Al-Qadi, the candidate for the Speaker of the House of Representatives, emphasizing his long national service in public security, which reached the rank of Lieutenant General, and his personal qualities marked by national commitment and professional excellence. The report notes that his candidacy represents the culmination of a long career of public service, earning the trust of his community and constituents, reflecting the spirit of fair competition and credibility in Jordanian political life.