Counter Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Technologies Market To Reach $2.97 Billion By 2029 With 13.1% CAGR

What Is The Counter Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Technologies Market Size And Growth?

The market size for counter unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) technologies has seen a swift expansion in the past few years. The projections indicate an increase from $1.60 billion in 2024 to $1.82 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.5%. The historical growth trend is credited to factors such as the escalating uptake of military drones, burgeoning concerns about border security, the surge in terrorist drone threats, expanded defense budgets, and the rising implementation of counter-drone systems in crucial infrastructures.

The market for counter unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) technologies is anticipated to experience a rapid increase in size over the coming years. It is projected to reach $2.98 billion in 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.1%. Several factors contribute to the growth expected during the forecast period, including the surge in investments for advanced surveillance systems, an uptick in the adoption of independent defense technologies, heightened focus on domestic security, the broadening of government funds dedicated to counter-UAV technologies, and an intensified demand for consolidated defense solutions. Key trends for the forecast period encompass advancements in the detection and mitigation of drones, breakthroughs in radar and optical sensors, electronic warfare system enhancements, research and developments in artificial intelligence for UAV defense, and progress in the integration and automation of multi-sensors.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Counter Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Technologies Market?

The growth of the counter unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) technologies market is anticipated to be boosted by escalating security threats. These security threats, posing potential danger or risk to people, assets, systems, or information thereby jeopardizing safety, privacy, or operational integrity, are predominantly driven by the rising use of unauthorized drones and pernicious aerial activities. These activities impose threats to safety, cause operational disruptions and necessitate swift detection and mitigation to safeguard people, assets, and significant infrastructure. Counter UAV technologies play a pivotal role in diminishing these security threats by identifying, monitoring, and neutralizing unauthorized drones, thereby shielding critical infrastructure and public spaces from prospective attacks or interruptions. For instance, in July 2025, BlackRock Inc., a US-based investment and technology company, reported major cyberattacks in Israel that led to a market shift from -0.28% in September 2022 to +1.08% in November 2023, denoting an aggregate increase of 1.36 percentage points. Consequently, the escalation in security threats is triggering the growth of the counter unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) technologies market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Counter Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Technologies Market?

Major players in the Counter Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Technologies Global Market Report 2025 include:

. Raytheon Technologies Corporation Inc.

. Lockheed Martin Corporation Inc.

. Northrop Grumman Corporation Inc.

. Honeywell International Inc.

. L3Harris Technologies Inc.

. Rheinmetall AG Inc.

. CACI International Inc.

. Battelle Inc.

. Elbit Systems Ltd.

. Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Counter Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Technologies Market?

Companies that dominate the counter unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) technologies market are keen on boosting their technological prowess by developing portable all-in-one drone defense kits. These kits are focusing on improving detection range, operational flexibility and reducing the time taken for installation. The portable drone defense kits are handy, easy-to-transport systems combining necessary elements like detection, tracking, identification, and countermeasures against unauthorized drones. This ensures quick installation and operation in the field. To give an example, Dedrone Defense Inc., an American firm specializing in airspace security, unveiled DedronePortable, an autonomous counter-drone solution, in August 2022. Intended for military, governmental, and commercial bodies, DedronePortable comprises a multi-sensor system for drone detection and tracking, allows GPS spoofing, and operates across several positioning bands such as GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo, SBAS, and QZSS. This system can be rapidly deployed within about 20 minutes, thanks to its user-friendly interface for real-time threat observation. DedronePortable's compatibility with pre-existing security setups and modular blueprint make it well suited for short-term events, mobile missions, or areas with high risk. Furthermore, the basic setup prerequisites cut down nonproductive time and increase the swiftness of the mission response.

How Is The Counter Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Technologies Market Segmented?

The counter unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) technologies market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Type: Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (UCAV), Mini Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (MUAV) Or Micro Aerial Vehicle (MAV), Tactical Unmanned Aerial System (TUAS), Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE), High Altitude Long Endurance (HALE), Vertical Take-Off And Landing (VTOL)

2) By Technology: Laser Systems, Kinetic Systems, Electronic Systems

3) By Current Range: Low Current Range (Up To 10 A), Medium Current Range (10 A-100 A), High Current Range (Above 100 A)

4) By Application: Defense, Commercial, Homeland Security

5) By End-Use Industry: Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Energy And Power, Telecommunications, Healthcare

Subsegments:

1) By Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (UCAV): Strike Drones, Armed Drones, Reconnaissance Drones

2) By Mini Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (MUAV) Or Micro Aerial Vehicle (MAV): Mini Drones, Micro Drones, Pocket Drones

3) By Tactical Unmanned Aerial System (TUAS): Tactical Drones, Surveillance Drones, Intelligence Drones

4) By Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE): Medium Altitude Drones, Persistent Surveillance Drones, Maritime Patrol Drones

5) By High Altitude Long Endurance (HALE): High Altitude Drones, Strategic Surveillance Drones, Communication Relay Drones

6) By Vertical Take Off And Landing (VTOL): Multi Rotor Drones, Tilt Rotor Drones, Hybrid Vertical Take Off And Landing Drones

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Counter Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Technologies Market?

In the Counter Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Technologies Global Market Report 2025, North America led in the largest regional market as of 2024. The expected fastest-growing market for the forecast period is the Asia-Pacific region. The report encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

