Rio Nightlife Guide For Sunday, October 26, 2025
-
Why picked: Massive, free open-air taping with star guests in Rio's most iconic archway plaza.
Start: Area opens midday; recording from ~15:00
Address: Arcos da Lapa, Centro
Details: Gshow guide. Sympla event
-
Why picked: Refined early jazz/MPB set in an intimate Copacabana room-perfect seated Sunday anchor.
Start: 18:00
Address: Blue Note Rio, Av. Atlântica, 1910, Copacabana
Website: Blue Note show page. Eventim tickets
-
Why picked: A-list samba/funk party led by Pretinho da Serrinha with a marquee guest.
Start: 18:00
Address: Av. Infante Dom Henrique, 85, Parque do Flamengo
Website: Vivo Rio agenda (shows today). Ticket360
-
Why picked: Cult Rio project says goodbye in Botafogo's beloved indie room.
Start: 20:00
Address: Audio Rebel, R. Visconde de Silva, 55, Botafogo
Website: Audio Rebel agenda. Sympla tickets
-
Alafiá Jazz Club - Beco das Garrafas / Little Club (20:00)
- Rua Duvivier, 37, Copacabana. Couvert R$60 ($11). Event page
Domingo Especial: Samba de Lei - Carioca da Gema (18:30)
- Av. Mem de Sá, 79, Lapa. Venue 'Próximos eventos'. Sympla
Arcos → Copacabana → Botafogo: Catch the João Gomes taping from 15:00 at the Arcos da Lapa, head 25–30 min to Blue Note for Andrea Motis at 18:00, then hop 10–12 min to Audio Rebel for Vulgue Tostoi (20:00).
Flamengo / beach path: If you prefer a party vibe, anchor Batuke do Pretinho at Vivo Rio (18:00) and finish nearby in Copacabana at Beco das Garrafas (20:00) for a seated jazz nightcap.Getting around & quick tips
-
Lapa closures today for João Gomes: expect roadblocks and heavy foot traffic-use Metro (Cinelândia/Carioca) or registered taxis/ride-hailing.
Arrive 20–30 minutes early for seated rooms; bring photo ID. Most venues accept cards.
R$ prices show USD equivalents at 1 USD = R$5.30 (rounded).
Listings gathered for Sunday, October 26, 2025. Recheck ticket status and set times close to showtime.
