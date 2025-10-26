Rio Nightlife Guide For Sunday, October 26, 2025

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Tonight in Rio: João Gomes records a free mega-DVD at the Arcos da Lapa from the afternoon (main taping ~15:00), Blue Note hosts Andrea Motis & Jurandir Dã Silva at 18:00, Vivo Rio puts on Batuke do Pretinho with special guest Caetano Veloso at 18:00, and Audio Rebel closes its 20-Years Festival with Vulgue Tostoi's farewell at 20:00; also notable are Alafiá Jazz Club at Beco das Garrafas (20:00) and Carioca da Gema's“Domingo Especial: Samba de Lei” (18:30).



Why picked: Massive, free open-air taping with star guests in Rio's most iconic archway plaza.

Start: Area opens midday; recording from ~15:00

Address: Arcos da Lapa, Centro Details: Gshow guide. Sympla event



Why picked: Refined early jazz/MPB set in an intimate Copacabana room-perfect seated Sunday anchor.

Start: 18:00

Address: Blue Note Rio, Av. Atlântica, 1910, Copacabana Website: Blue Note show page. Eventim tickets



Why picked: A-list samba/funk party led by Pretinho da Serrinha with a marquee guest.

Start: 18:00

Address: Av. Infante Dom Henrique, 85, Parque do Flamengo Website: Vivo Rio agenda (shows today). Ticket360



Why picked: Cult Rio project says goodbye in Botafogo's beloved indie room.

Start: 20:00

Address: Audio Rebel, R. Visconde de Silva, 55, Botafogo Website: Audio Rebel agenda. Sympla tickets



Alafiá Jazz Club - Beco das Garrafas / Little Club (20:00) - Rua Duvivier, 37, Copacabana. Couvert R$60 ($11). Event page Domingo Especial: Samba de Lei - Carioca da Gema (18:30) - Av. Mem de Sá, 79, Lapa. Venue 'Próximos eventos'. Sympla

Top Picks Tonight João Gomes - DVD Recording at Arcos da Lapa (13:00–20:00; main taping ~15:00)Andrea Motis & Jurandir Dã Silva - Blue Note (18:00)Batuke do Pretinho (feat. Caetano Veloso) - Vivo Rio (18:00)Festival Rebel 20 anos - Vulgue Tostoi (Farewell) - Audio Rebel (20:00)Also notableSuggested route

Arcos → Copacabana → Botafogo: Catch the João Gomes taping from 15:00 at the Arcos da Lapa, head 25–30 min to Blue Note for Andrea Motis at 18:00, then hop 10–12 min to Audio Rebel for Vulgue Tostoi (20:00).

Flamengo / beach path: If you prefer a party vibe, anchor Batuke do Pretinho at Vivo Rio (18:00) and finish nearby in Copacabana at Beco das Garrafas (20:00) for a seated jazz nightcap.



Lapa closures today for João Gomes: expect roadblocks and heavy foot traffic-use Metro (Cinelândia/Carioca) or registered taxis/ride-hailing.

Arrive 20–30 minutes early for seated rooms; bring photo ID. Most venues accept cards. R$ prices show USD equivalents at 1 USD = R$5.30 (rounded).

Getting around & quick tips

Listings gathered for Sunday, October 26, 2025. Recheck ticket status and set times close to showtime.