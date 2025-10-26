Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
12 Israeli Soldiers Injured In Operational Traffic Accident On Gaza Border


2025-10-26 03:07:38
Amman, Oct. 26 (Petra) – Twelve Israeli soldiers were injured Sunday in an "operational traffic accident" on the Gaza border, according to Israel's Channel 12.
The Israeli occupation army stated that the incident occurred when two military "Humvee" vehicles collided, resulting in two soldiers sustaining moderate injuries, while the remaining ten suffered minor injuries.
All soldiers were transported to hospitals for treatment, and military authorities are conducting an investigation to determine the cause of the accident.

Jordan News Agency

