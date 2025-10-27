Shreyas Iyer Out Of ICU, Stable After Spleen Injury In Sydney ODI: Sources

MENAFN - IANS) Sydney, Oct 28 (IANS) Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer has been moved out of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and is now in stable condition after sustaining a spleen laceration during the third ODI against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Sources confirmed to IANS that the team management remains in close contact with him and is keeping a constant watch on his recovery.

The injury, which was initially believed to be a rib cage issue, turned out to be more serious than first thought, prompting Iyer's admission to the ICU in a Sydney hospital. He has since shown good signs of recovery, and his family is expected to travel to Australia soon to be by his side.

A spleen laceration occurs when the spleen, a soft, blood-rich organ located beneath the rib cage on the upper left side of the abdomen, is torn or ruptured. Given the organ's role in filtering blood, such injuries can lead to significant internal bleeding, requiring immediate and careful medical attention.

Earlier, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that Iyer sustained an impact injury to his left lower rib cage while fielding in the third ODI on October 25.

“Scans have revealed a laceration injury to the spleen. He is under treatment, medically stable, and recovering well. The BCCI Medical Team, in consultation with specialists in Sydney and India, is closely monitoring his injury status. The Indian Team doctor will remain in Sydney with Shreyas to evaluate his day-to-day progress,” the board Had stated.

Iyer, who suffered the injury while taking the catch of Australia wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carry, was immediately taken to hospital for further evaluation and has been admitted there in the ICU.

The incident occurred in the 33rd over of Australia's innings, Carey miscued a short ball from seam-bowling all-rounder Harshit Rana. Stationed at backward point, Iyer sprinted back with the ball swirling overhead and launched himself full length to complete a tumbling catch near deep third man.

With Iyer responding positively to treatment, both the team management and fans are optimistic about his full recovery in the coming weeks.