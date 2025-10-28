EIB Talks Digital Connectivity And Sustainable Investment In Central Asia (Exclusive)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The European Investment Bank (EIB) is expanding its efforts in Central Asia, aligning its operations with European Union policy priorities under the Global Gateway strategy, EIB Vice-President Kyriacos Kakouris told Trend in an exclusive interview.

"As the financial arm of the EU, the EIB aligns its operations with EU policy priorities. In Central Asia, these priorities are clearly defined under the Global Gateway strategy, with a strong focus on digital connectivity, sustainable transport, critical raw materials, water, energy, and climate resilience," Kakouris said.

A recent initiative in digital connectivity highlights this approach. "A recent example is our 60 million euro financial package announced in March, supporting digital access through a partnership with SES, a European satellite provider. This initiative aims to deliver broadband internet to remote rural areas across Central Asia, improving digital inclusion for millions of people," he noted.

Looking ahead, Kakouris said the bank's strategic priorities include advancing the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor to strengthen regional connectivity and trade links with Europe, as well as scaling up investments in renewable energy, including solar, wind, and hydropower, alongside water management and climate adaptation.

To facilitate these projects, the EIB combines its loans with EU grants, guarantees, and technical assistance. "This blended finance approach helps reduce project risk, accelerate preparation timelines, and ensure alignment with EU environmental and social standards," Kakouris explained.

He added that the bank is actively collaborating with governments, local development banks, and private sector partners across Central Asia to identify and co-finance high-impact, sustainable infrastructure projects. "Our aim is to deliver long-term benefits for people and the planet," he concluded.