One Of One Expands Footprint In Egypt With Two Integrated Developments In Sheikh Zayed, New Cairo

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egyptian real estate developer One of One has announced the launch of two new integrated projects - Bridges in Sheikh Zayed and Grounds in New Cairo - marking a significant step in its expansion strategy to deliver sustainable, people-focused communities across Egypt.

Bridges, located on 10 feddans along the 26th of July Axis, is designed as a mixed-use business and commercial hub. The project features more than 200 retail units and restaurants, 250 medical clinics, 600 administrative offices, and a business hotel with full hospitality services, in addition to a health club.

Designed by Raef Fahmi Architects, Bridges combines modern aesthetics with functionality through open façades and efficient layouts that balance privacy, natural light, and accessibility.

Meanwhile, Grounds, set over 50 feddans in the Sixth Settlement, New Cairo, offers a mixed-use environment integrating residential units, flexible office spaces, and commercial facilities. Developed in collaboration with EDSA for master planning and Innovation Design Studio for architecture, the project embraces a biophilic and pedestrian-friendly approach that connects residents with nature while ensuring comfort and convenience.

The community will feature a social club, mosque, community centres, landscaped gardens, retail and dining areas, sports facilities, and technology-enabled security systems.

Commenting on the launch, Mostafa Salah, CEO of One of One, said the projects“reflect the company's focus on integrated development that balances living, working, and leisure within sustainable, well-designed environments.”

Both developments embody One of One's long-term vision of creating functional, inclusive communities rather than isolated projects-emphasising sustainability, practicality, and an enhanced user experience across Egypt's evolving real estate landscape.