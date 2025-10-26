Qatar-Affiliated Diwan Hosts Arab Book Fair, Highlighting Cultural Exchange

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Berlin: The Arab Book Fair, organised by the Arab Cultural House "Diwan", affiliated with the Qatari Embassy in Germany, continued in Berlin with discussions on the role of book fairs in promoting international cultural exchange.

Speakers at the event included Director of the Doha International Book Fair, Jassim Al Buainain; Secretary-General of the Arab Publishers Union, Bachar Chebaro; and Coordinator of the Istanbul Arab Book Fair, Dr. Muhammed Agir Akca.

The fair also hosted a panel on Arabic-German translation, focusing on issues such as electronic and specialised translations, with contributions from academics and translators including Dr. Günter Orth, Samir Grees, and Laila Shama'.

The fair drew large family audiences, with children exploring a wide range of books for young readers. This edition hosts around 100 Arab and international publishers and reflects Diwan's ongoing efforts to foster cultural dialogue and strengthen understanding between nations.