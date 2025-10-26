TURKPA Secretary General Holds Meeting With Chairman Of OTS Elders Council

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ramil Hasan, the Secretary General of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA), has met with Binali Yıldırım, Chairman of the Council of Elders of the Organization of Turkic States and former Prime Minister of Turkiye, in Ankara,reports.

Yıldırım congratulated Hasan on his appointment and wished him success in his new role.

During the meeting, Hasan shared his insights on the Assembly's key priorities and updated Binali Yıldırım on TURKPA's ongoing projects and future plans aimed at enhancing parliamentary dialogue and fostering greater unity among Turkic countries.

Hasan highlighted that these initiatives are progressing well under Kazakhstan's current leadership of the organization. Binali Yıldırım expressed his strong support for the principles of Turkic unity and stressed the importance of reinforcing cooperation within TURKPA.

The conversation also focused on the continued strengthening of relations and unity among the Turkic states.

Hasan was accompanied by his deputies, Talgat Aduov and Muhammet Alper Hayali, during the meeting.