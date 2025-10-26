403
Kuwait Finance Min.: TSDEED Project Marks Milestone In Digital Transformation
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 26 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Minister of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy, Minister of Finance and Acting Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment, Dr. Sabeeh Al-Mukhaizeem affirmed Sunday the government e-project (TSDEED) stands as one of the Ministry of Finance's most vital digital transformation projects.
In a speech marking the 15th anniversary of TSDEED, Al-Mukhaizeem stated that the project was launched with a vision to enhance Kuwait's government services and to modernize payment in line with global technological advances.
He emphasized TSDEED's contribution to Kuwait's pursuit of transparency, efficiency, and simplified procedures for citizens, residents, and companies, a key goal of Kuwait Vision 2035.
He took note of TSDEED achievements through the establishment of e-payment platform linking 53 government entities, offering multiple payment channels including Point of Sale (POS) devices, online gateways, and mobile applications.
Since its inception, the system has processed around 221 million government transactions and collected non-oil revenues exceeding KD 11 billion (USD 35.3 billion), it also replaced traditional paper stamps with electronic ones, making all government payment processes fully digital.
Al-Mukhaizeem praised the strategic partnership with Kuwait Shared Electronic Banking Services Company (KNET) as a model of public-private cooperation in developing secure, reliable digital payment infrastructure for government services.
KNET Chairman Mohammad Al-Othman said TSDEED represents a major milestone in Kuwait digital evaluation, citing 15 years of fruitful collaboration with the Ministry of Finance to transform traditional paper-based services into an efficient digital system serving millions of users.
He reaffirmed KNET's commitment to providing advanced technical infrastructure that supports the government's digital excellence goals and ensures continued innovation, efficiency, and security across Kuwait's digital transformation journey. (end)
