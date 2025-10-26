403
MTCP programs deepen Malaysia-Jordan human capital cooperation
(MENAFN) Malaysia has long championed human capital development in partner nations through its Malaysian Technical Cooperation Programme (MTCP), established in 1980 to foster cooperation among Global South countries. The initiative focuses on enhancing skills and expertise in various sectors, aiming to equip participants with the knowledge needed to contribute to their nations’ growth.
The MTCP offers a range of training opportunities, from short-term courses at Malaysian public and private institutions to long-term programs, including scholarships for eligible participants to pursue higher education at Malaysian universities. Additional support includes study visits, practical attachments, and access to expert services. Since its inception, over 34,000 participants from 144 countries have benefited from MTCP programs, as stated by Malaysia’s Ambassador to Jordan, Mohamad Nasri Abdul Rahman.
The program has evolved under Malaysia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, placing greater emphasis on strategic partner countries and prioritizing areas where Malaysia has strong expertise. This approach also seeks to cultivate future leaders who may serve as "friends of Malaysia," encourage public-private partnerships, and explore collaborations with new development partners.
MTCP’s training spans 11 broad sectors, with particular focus on professional services, management and public administration, economic and trade development, science and ICT management, industrial and technical training, finance, diplomacy, health, humanitarian efforts, education, and social development. Jordan has been a key beneficiary, with numerous officials participating in short-term courses covering areas such as TVET maritime management, public administration, cybersecurity, rural development, petroleum technology, and Islamic finance.
Feedback from alumni indicates that the programs have effectively equipped participants with the skills and knowledge required for their professional roles. Ambassador Abdul Rahman expressed hope for greater Jordanian participation in future MTCP initiatives and emphasized the importance of tailoring programs to meet Jordan’s specific needs.
He added that events organized by the Malaysian embassy in Amman serve as important platforms for dialogue between alumni, government ministries, and the embassy, fostering collaboration and identifying areas for continued human capital development.
