RSF alleges that it has seized Sudan army headquarters in El-Fasher
(MENAFN) The Sudanese paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has announced that it captured the army headquarters in el-Fasher, signaling a major shift in the country’s ongoing civil war.
According to statements on social media, the RSF destroyed “huge military vehicles” and confiscated substantial military equipment from the army’s 6th Division Headquarters. Videos circulating online showing RSF fighters inside the base have been verified for authenticity.
The loss of the headquarters represents a severe setback for government forces, as el-Fasher was the army’s last significant stronghold in the Darfur region. The military has not yet released a statement regarding the events. The RSF has maintained a siege on the city for 18 months, frequently bombarding army positions and civilian areas. Estimates suggest that roughly 300,000 residents remain trapped amid the ongoing conflict. Satellite imagery in August revealed extensive earthen fortifications being built around the city, aimed at restricting movement and containing the population.
RSF forces had been steadily advancing on the 6th Infantry Division command from multiple directions for weeks. Although small areas remain under the army’s control along with allied armed groups, analysts suggest these positions are unlikely to withstand the RSF’s assault for long.
The humanitarian situation in el-Fasher has deteriorated dramatically, with hunger, disease, and limited access to medical care plaguing residents as bombardments continue. UN investigators have accused the RSF of committing numerous crimes against humanity during the siege, while the US has declared that the paramilitary has committed genocide against Darfur’s non-Arab population.
Sudan has been engulfed in conflict since 2023, when tensions between the RSF and the Sudanese army escalated into a violent power struggle. The war has claimed over 150,000 lives and displaced roughly 12 million people, creating one of the world’s most severe humanitarian crises. The army maintains control over most of northern and eastern Sudan, while the RSF now dominates almost all of Darfur and large parts of the neighboring Kordofan region.
With the capture of el-Fasher’s headquarters, the RSF aims to consolidate its hold on the city and potentially establish a rival government there, further entrenching its authority in Darfur.
