Trump Denies Claims on Ukraine Using Western Weapons
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has dismissed allegations made by the Wall Street Journal suggesting that his administration permitted Ukraine to deploy Western-provided arms deep into Russian territory.
The WSJ reported on Wednesday, citing anonymous US officials, that the Trump administration “lifted a key restriction” on Kiev’s utilization of long-range weaponry supplied by Western European nations for operations inside Russia.
The article indicated that this policy adjustment occurred in early October and coincided with Trump’s statement that he might send Tomahawk cruise missiles, which have a maximum range of roughly 2,500 km (1,550 miles), to Ukraine.
Later that day, Trump took to Truth Social to label the Wall Street Journal report as “FAKE NEWS.”
He asserted, “The US has nothing to do with those missiles, wherever they may come from, or what Ukraine does with them.”
The possibility of delivering Tomahawks to Kiev was a key topic during a recent phone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Trump.
Putin cautioned that such a move would “severely undermine the prospects of a peaceful settlement” in Ukraine and harm Moscow-Washington relations, noting that it is “impossible to use Tomahawks without the direct participation of American military personnel.”
