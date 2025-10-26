403
Angelina Melnikova Secures First World Vault Title
(MENAFN) Angelina Melnikova claimed her inaugural world vault championship at the 2025 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships held in Jakarta, Indonesia.
Competing under a neutral flag, the 25-year-old athlete earned a combined score of 14.466 points over two attempts, surpassing Canada’s Leah Monica Fontaine, who earned 14.033, and the United States’ Jocelyn Roberson, who took bronze with 13.983.
The vault triumph represents Melnikova’s second gold medal of the tournament, following her all-around victory on Wednesday.
In that contest, she amassed 55.066 points across four apparatuses, outscoring US gymnast Leanne Wong (54.966) and China’s Zhang Qingying (54.633).
Reflecting on her all-around achievement, Melnikova told reporters that she “did not expect to win” because of a fall on the balance beam. She emphasized that “the medal belongs 100% to the coaches and medical staff.”
The gymnast also addressed lingering injuries to her shoulder and legs but stated that she was “trying to stay a good gymnast.”
Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a congratulatory telegram, which was posted on the Kremlin’s website, praising Melnikova for her “brilliant victory in Jakarta and the title of two-time world champion.”
He lauded her “talent, mastery, and strength of character,” and expressed confidence that she will continue to achieve greater success.
