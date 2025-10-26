403
Global Leaders Gather in Kuala Lumpur for ASEAN Summit
(MENAFN) World and regional dignitaries are assembling in Kuala Lumpur for the 47th meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), which is presently chaired by Malaysia.
Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim will welcome heads of state from ASEAN member nations, alongside senior representatives from the US, China, Japan, South Korea, and other significant partners. The three-day conference will revolve around the theme “Inclusivity and Sustainability.”
Security has been significantly heightened, with over 10,000 police officers deployed in the Malaysian capital to safeguard the event, which runs from Sunday through Tuesday.
US President Donald Trump is scheduled to join a dinner with ASEAN leaders and is anticipated to witness the signing of a peace agreement between Cambodia and Thailand, following deadly border confrontations in July that were resolved after Anwar facilitated a cease-fire.
Prominent attendees include South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa, Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, South Korea’s President Lee Jae Myung, Chinese Premier Li Qiang, and Japan’s first female Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.
Other participants include Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, and New Zealand’s Prime Minister Christopher Luxon.
From the ASEAN bloc, leaders expected to attend are Brunei’s Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Laotian Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone, Thailand’s Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, and Timor-Leste’s President Jose Ramos-Horta.
