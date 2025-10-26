403
RSF Announces Control Over Military HQ in Sudan's El Fasher
(MENAFN) Sudan's Rapid Support Forces declared Sunday they seized the military headquarters in besieged El Fasher, potentially marking a pivotal shift in the nation's brutal civil war.
The paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) announced control over what represents the Sudanese army's final major foothold across the Darfur region, though verification remains elusive amid communication blackouts and disputed accounts.
"Our forces have succeeded in liberating the 6th Division in El Fasher, North Darfur State, and have established full control over it," the RSF declared via its official Telegram channel.
The paramilitary group characterized the operation as a "historic victory," claiming substantial casualties inflicted on government forces "in lives and equipment."
RSF combatants circulated footage on X depicting fighters celebrating outside the 6th Infantry Division compound gates—infrastructure belonging to Sudanese military forces stationed within El Fasher.
Neither the Sudanese army nor independent observers have issued statements confirming or refuting the claim, as contradictory battlefield reports emerge alongside mounting concerns over humanitarian conditions deteriorating in the encircled city.
Telecommunications infrastructure and internet connectivity collapsed almost entirely across El Fasher beginning early Sunday morning.
A local resident described the city as descending into disorder, with mass civilian exodus underway amid critically insufficient humanitarian assistance and medical resources.
However, the Popular Resistance in North Darfur State—armed civilian militias aligned with the Sudanese army—rejected assertions that El Fasher had fallen to RSF control.
"El Fasher is currently facing a misleading and blatant media campaign aimed at spreading fear and panic, as well as a growing wave of disinformation intended to undermine the high morale of the forces on the battlefield by suggesting that the entry of the division's headquarters means the fall of El Fasher," the allied group stated.
The resistance forces added: "We assure you that El Fasher is the barrier and the rock upon which the militias' conspiracies and dreams will shatter -- it will remain resilient."
El Fasher represents the final significant administrative hub throughout the Darfur region that had remained under Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) authority.
Sudan continues enduring catastrophic warfare between the SAF and the RSF that ignited in April 2023. The conflict has killed tens of thousands while displacing millions, driving the nation deeper into humanitarian catastrophe.
