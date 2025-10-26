403
TRNC leader says political equality is not comprisable
(MENAFN) The President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), Tufan Erhurman, reiterated on Friday that the Turkish Cypriot community will never yield on the issue of political equality.
Speaking to reports following a ceremonial handover in Lefkosa, Erhurman stressed that the Turkish Cypriot side will not compromise on rights already affirmed by UN Security Council resolutions.
“Political equality is my vital red line. It cannot be up for negotiation,” he stated. “Whenever it becomes a bargaining chip, the Greek Cypriot leadership uses it as a pretext to withdraw from the table.”
Erhurman criticized the Greek Cypriot leadership for consistently demonstrating an unwillingness to share power throughout the history of negotiations. He called on the UN to uphold its commitments, referencing Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ remark after the Crans-Montana talks that any future negotiations should operate within a set timeframe.
Highlighting the Turkish Cypriot community’s deep-rooted democratic values, Erhurman noted that parliamentary disagreements never undermine mutual respect. “Our citizens have a deep sense of democracy and tolerance,” he said.
Reflecting on recent elections, he reiterated, “There are no losers in this election. The Turkish Cypriot people won, our children won, our brotherhood won. I never favor language that divides society into winners and losers.”
Erhurman affirmed that his primary responsibility as president is to represent all citizens, pledging to counter division and strengthen unity across the country.
