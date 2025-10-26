403
Kamala Harris Hints at Possible 2028 Presidential Campaign
(MENAFN) Former U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris has suggested she might once again pursue the presidency, even after her 2024 loss to Donald Trump.
In a conversation with a news agency on Saturday, the 61-year-old politician expressed confidence that the world will witness a woman leading the White House “in their lifetime.”
When asked if she herself could be that person, Harris responded, “Possibly,” while clarifying that she has yet to reach a conclusion about a 2028 campaign.
She elaborated, saying, “I am not done. I have lived my entire career a life of service, and it’s in my bones. And there are many ways to serve. I have not decided yet what I will do in the future beyond what I’m doing right now.”
Harris was further questioned about her political prospects after betting companies ranked her below public figures such as actor and ex-professional wrestler Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.
Unbothered by the comparison, she replied, “I’ve never listened to polls. If I listened to polls, I would not have run for my first office or my second office, and I certainly wouldn’t be sitting here in this interview.”
In 2024, Harris became the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee after Joe Biden withdrew from the contest following a disastrous debate with Trump, during which he appeared to falter verbally and lose his focus—raising doubts about his age and capacity to serve.
Harris ultimately went head-to-head with Trump in the November election, where he decisively defeated her.
