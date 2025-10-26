403
FM of N. Korea to commence official trips to Russia, Belarus
(MENAFN) North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui is set to visit Russia and Belarus at the invitation of their respective foreign ministries, according to reports from state media on Sunday.
While Pyongyang has not yet disclosed specific dates or details of the trips, the visits come as North Korea continues to deepen its diplomatic and military relationships with both nations.
Choe last traveled to Moscow in November of the previous year, where she met with President Vladimir Putin.
In recent years, North Korea and Russia have strengthened their partnership, culminating in a mutual defense treaty signed last year that commits each side to provide military assistance if either is attacked by a third party.
Reports indicate that thousands of North Korean troops were deployed to Russia during its ongoing conflict with Ukraine, with dozens reportedly killed in action.
Choe’s upcoming visits follow North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s meeting with Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko last month during China’s military parade in Beijing. During that encounter, Kim extended an official invitation for Lukashenko to visit Pyongyang, signaling closer engagement between the two countries.
