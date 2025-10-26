403
Louvre transfers part of museum’s unstolen jewels to Bank of France
(MENAFN) Five days after a high-profile heist at the Louvre Museum, French authorities have relocated part of the museum’s remaining jewelry collection to the Bank of France for enhanced security.
The transferred jewels, considered among the museum’s most valuable pieces still intact, were moved early Friday under a heavy police escort, according to reports. The timeline for their return to public exhibition remains uncertain.
Paris Prosecutor Laure Beccuau expressed cautious optimism about the investigation, noting that more than 150 DNA, fingerprint, and trace samples have been gathered from the crime scene. “Results in the coming days may open up leads, especially if the perpetrators were listed,” she told media.
Beccuau also suggested that extensive media attention on what she described as an “organized robbery” could put pressure on the suspects. “There’s a small hope that the perpetrators won’t dare move too much with the jewels,” she said.
The thieves made off with eight items valued at approximately €88 million ($102.3 million). The stolen collection included a necklace and an earring from the Marie-Louise collection; a necklace, earrings, and tiara from the Marie-Amélie and Hortense collections; and two brooches, a bodice bow, and a tiara from the Empress Eugenie collection.
