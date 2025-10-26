King Hussein Business Park, PMLAB Sign Agreement To Establish Medical Lab

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 26 (Petra) -- The King Hussein Business Park (KHBP) signed an agreement on Sunday with Precision Medical Laboratories (PMLAB), a leading institution accredited by the American Medical Center and major U.S. and European organizations for genetic research and diagnostics.The agreement was signed at KHBP's headquarters by its CEO, Ammar Izziddin, and PMLAB's CEO Bashar Al Qusous, in the presence of administrative staff from both sides. The partnership aims to establish and inaugurate a new PMLAB branch within the park.This agreement aligns with KHBP's efforts to expand and diversify its portfolio of quality services offered to employees, businesses, investors, and visitors as part of its strategic expansion plan.The initiative seeks to enhance the daily experience of the park's community, create added value for surrounding areas, and strengthen the park's capacity to attract more institutions and talent, consolidating its position as an integrated destination for business, investment, lifestyle, and healthcare services.The laboratory will offer a wide range of advanced and rapid medical tests, from routine analyses to complex genetic examinations, under the supervision of qualified experts using state-of-the-art global technologies and adhering to the highest international standards. It will also provide free laboratory medical consultations and in-office blood sampling services to support accurate diagnosis and treatment.Izziddin said the new laboratory represents a key addition that supports KHBP's vision of establishing an integrated health infrastructure offering medical, environmental, and occupational services within a unified system. He added that the collaboration with PMLAB reflects their shared commitment to enhancing standards of safety, health, and productivity within the park pillars essential to innovation, sustainability, and prosperity.Al Qusous expressed pride in the partnership with KHBP, noting that it falls within PMLAB's strategy to expand access to its services for a broader range of individuals and institutions within one of Jordan's most distinguished business and investment environments. He also commended the support and facilities provided by KHBP, enabling PMLAB to deliver precise, comprehensive services and fulfill its mission to improve public health.Established in 2009, PMLAB provides more than 100 specialized medical tests and oversees awareness programs and community health initiatives at both local and regional levels.