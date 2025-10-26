Preliminary Hajj Registration Period To End This Evening-Awqaf Ministry

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, October 26 (Petra) – The preliminary registration period for Jordanians and residents of the Gaza Strip wishing to perform Hajj (pilgrimage) is set to end this Sunday evening.In a statement, Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs and Holy Places announced the start of Hajj registration on October 5 via the online Hajj registration platform from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.To qualify for performing Hajj, the original applicant must be born on or after December 31, 1980, and have not previously performed the ritual.Applicants must also provide a certificate from the Ministry of Health to prove they are free from heart, lung, liver, or kidney failure diseases.The list covers neurological and psychological diseases that impair cognition or show severe motor impairment and other acute conditions, in accordance with the instructions of the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.Registration also requires the original applicant to pay a refundable amount of JD200 through eFAWATEERcom or any branch of the Jordan Islamic Bank or Safwa Islamic Bank.